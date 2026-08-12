The much-awaited trailer of Bigg Boss 20 has finally arrived, giving viewers a glimpse of a major change in the reality show’s format. Salman Khan returns as the host and introduces a new concept called ‘Extra Jeevan Daan,' which will give every contestant an additional chance in the game. However, the makers have not yet revealed how this special advantage will work.

Salman Khan Announces A New Twist The trailer begins with two warriors fighting intensely before Salman Khan appears and stops the battle. He then introduces the season’s biggest twist, saying, “Bigg Boss mein milega, meri jaan... Extra jeevan daan.” The actor ends the announcement with his trademark ‘Tathas-two,’ adding his signature style to the promo.

How Will ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ Work In Bigg Boss 20? The trailer confirms that every participant will receive an additional life during the competition. However, viewers still do not know when this advantage can be used or what conditions will be attached to it.

The makers have deliberately kept these details secret. This means contestants may have to carefully plan their moves and decide the right moment to use their extra chance. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 Agnipareeksha: Know Release Date, OTT Platform, Judges, Host Of Pre-Show Salman Says The Game Will Change Salman Khan has hinted that the new concept could have a bigger impact than it initially appears. Talking about the upcoming season, he said, “Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahi, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai. ‘Jeevan Daan’ sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega.”

His statement suggests that the advantage could come with unexpected rules or challenges once the contestants enter the house. ALSO READ: Haiwaan Teaser: Priyadarshan Drops Mysterious Glimpses Of Villain Akshay Kumar And Blind Saif Ali Khan | WATCH What To Expect From Bigg Boss 20? The ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ concept could make the competition more unpredictable. Contestants might be able to take bigger risks knowing they have another opportunity available, while choosing the right time to use it could become an important part of their strategy.

The new season is expected to bring fresh conflicts, alliances, and unexpected turns as the housemates compete for the trophy. Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6. The reality show will stream on JioHotstar and will also be broadcast on Colors TV. With Salman’s new announcement leaving several questions unanswered, viewers will have to wait for the premiere to discover exactly how the ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ will change the game.