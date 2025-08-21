Soothravakyam On OTT : Shine Tom Chacko and Srikanth Kandragula starrer Malayalam mystery thriller movie hit the silver screens on July 11. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics during the time of release. Not only that, Soothravakyam also bombed at the box office. After its failed attempt at the ticket windows, the Malayalam movie has arrived on two OTT platforms. So, it's double dhamaka for the viewers, who haven’t watched the film on big screens.

Where To Watch Soothravakyam Online?

Soothravakyam has made its digital debut on ETV Win and Lionsgate Play. The streaming platforms shared on their respective social media handles.

While announcing the news of Soothravakyam’s digital premiere, ETV Win wrote, “The first look into the mystery is here! Soothravakyam Trailer Premieres Aug 21, only on @etvwin . #Soothravakyam #ETVWin.”