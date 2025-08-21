- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Soothravakyam On OTT: Shine Tom Chacko and Srikanth Kandragula starrer Malayalam mystery thriller movie hit the silver screens on July 11. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics during the time of release. Not only that, Soothravakyam also bombed at the box office. After its failed attempt at the ticket windows, the Malayalam movie has arrived on two OTT platforms. So, it's double dhamaka for the viewers, who haven’t watched the film on big screens.
Where To Watch Soothravakyam Online?
Soothravakyam has made its digital debut on ETV Win and Lionsgate Play. The streaming platforms shared on their respective social media handles.
While announcing the news of Soothravakyam’s digital premiere, ETV Win wrote, “The first look into the mystery is here! Soothravakyam Trailer Premieres Aug 21, only on @etvwin . #Soothravakyam #ETVWin.”
The first look into the mystery is here!— ETV Win (@etvwin) August 19, 2025
Soothravakyam Trailer
Premieres Aug 21, only on @etvwin.#Soothravakyam #ETVWin pic.twitter.com/SYVZPoY6iL
On the other hand, Lionsgate Play tweeted, “Filled with twists, loaded with turns. Catch Soothravakyam streaming from 21st August on Lionsgate Play. #lionsgateplay.” The film has been streaming in multiple languages, including Telugu.
Filled with twists, loaded with turns.— Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) August 20, 2025
Catch Soothravakyam streaming from 21st August on Lionsgate Play. #lionsgateplay pic.twitter.com/aS5zlLvkPS
What Is Soothravakyam All About?
As per the official premise, the story revolves around a police inspector who mentors students. He turned his police station into a community hub for local youth. Everything was going smoothly until he faced scrutiny when someone disappeared. Soothravakyam features Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Srikanth Kandragula, Deepak Parambol, Divya M Nair and Arun Ashok in pivotal roles. The Malayalam mystery thriller drama has been directed by Eugien Jos Chirammel and backed by Kandregula Lavanya Rani. The film has a runtime of 112 minutes.
Also read: Dance Party OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Shine Tom Chacko And Sreenath Bhasi Starrer Malayalam Comedy Movie Online
Soothravakyam Box Office Report
As per Sacnilk, the Malayalam movie earned Rs 0.54 crore in India after 14 days of release. The worldwide collection of the film is Rs 0.62 crore.
Also read: Vivekanandan Viral On OTT: When And Where To Watch Kamal's Malayalam Drama Online?
Now, after the poor box office, Soothravakyam is trying its luck on its digital premiere. The film has been released on two streaming platforms, aiming for a wider reach of audience.