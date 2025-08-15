- By Sidhi Agarwall
Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s latest Tamil romantic action-comedy, Thalaivan Thalaivii, released in cinemas on 25th July 2025 and has already made waves at the box office. Despite opening to mixed reviews from critics, the film has performed impressively with audiences, managing to cross its reported Rs 25 crore budget within its very first week of release. The Tamil movie is now gearing up to release online on an OTT platform. While the theatrical run is still going strong, fans who missed the cinema release will not have to wait long to watch it at home.
Thalaivan Thalaivii is set to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 22nd August 2025. With its strong performances, relatable storyline, and commercial appeal, Thalaivan Thalaivii is proving to be both a box office success and a highly anticipated digital release. Directed and written by Pandiraj, the film follows a rugged and passionate love story between a strong-willed couple. As their relationship deepens, they face several conflicts and emotional challenges that test their strength and bond. The lead pair’s fiery on-screen chemistry, combined with engaging dialogues and lively action sequences, has resonated with viewers.
About Thalaivan Thalaivii
Thalaivan Thalaivii stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Myna Nandhini, and Deepa Shankar in important roles. Yogi Babu’s comedic timing adds a layer of humour that balances the intense emotional moments. The movie runs for 2 hours and 20 minutes, offering a mix of romance, action, and light-hearted comedy. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Thalaivan Thalaivii also holds a special milestone for Vijay Sethupathi as it marks his 51st lead role. It is the first time he has been paired opposite Nithya Menen in a full-length feature film, making it a fresh on-screen pairing for Tamil cinema fans.
Meanwhile, Thalaivan Thalaivii was officially announced in August 2024 under the working title VJS51, with the final title revealed in May 2025. Filming took place from August 2024 to February 2025 in Tamil Nadu locations, including Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music, M. Sukumar handled cinematography, and Pradeep E. Ragav took charge of editing.