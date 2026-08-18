The 2-hour, 48-minute Malayalam movie failed to make a strong impact at the box office, but its digital release could give it a second chance with viewers. It revolves around Rajeevan, a government employee whose life takes an unexpected turn after he gets caught up in the aftermath of a bank heist.

Despite its intriguing premise, the Malayalam movie struggled to draw audiences to theatres. In fact, the suspense thriller opened to mixed responses from critics and viewers alike. With its OTT release now approaching, it remains to be seen if the movie can find a wider audience online.

Can you guess? The movie in question is I, Nobody. It hit theatres on July 9, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. According to Sacnilk, I, Nobody, which had a Rs 40 crore budget, ended its short theatre run at about Rs 8 crore net in India and about Rs 15 crore gross globally. The Malayalam movie is now heading for OTT release following its theatrical run.

The police begin treating him as the mastermind behind the heist, putting him under immense pressure. As he struggles to prove his innocence, his personal life also starts falling apart. His wife Meera (Parvathy Thiruvothu) begins to lose faith in him and, worried about their daughters’ safety, decides to send him divorce papers.

The situation takes a more serious turn when their daughter Jiya is kidnapped. With the case drawing widespread attention, senior state officials also get involved. Rajeevan is now left with two questions: Can he find his missing daughter, and what really happened to the money stolen during the robbery? The answers are revealed in the film’s climax.

With a mix of suspense, action, and mystery, I, Nobody may turn around its box office fate on OTT