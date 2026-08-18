Several new South movies are making their way to OTT. From Vijay's much-anticipated movie Jana Nayagan to Tamil family entertainer Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, among others, there is something for everyone to watch online. Here, we have curated a list of gripping South OTT releases of the week.
Top Gripping South OTT Movies To Watch This Week
Jana Nayagan- Zee5
Jana Nayagan released worldwide on July 23, 2026. The movie stars Thalapaty Vijay in lead role and received mixed reviews upon its release. The movie also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles.
Thalapathy Vijay's political action drama Jana Nayagan will premiere on ZEE5 on August 21, 2026.
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Chennai Love Story – SonyLIV
Directed by Ravi Namburii, the Telugu romantic drama Chennai Love Story follows Nivedita, who turns to alcohol after her fiancé Ajay cancels their wedding. While recovering in Chennai, she forms a deep bond with aspiring filmmaker Steven Shankar.
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After a successful theatrical run following its July 24 release, the film is all set for its OTT release. It will stream on Sony LIV from August 21, 2026.
Pyaar Prema Kalyanam – Netflix
Directed by Elan, the Tamil family entertainer Pyaar Prema Kalyanam stars Saanve Megghana and Elan. The comedy follows popular influencer Pavi, who refuses to move into her new husband’s home after marriage—forcing Elan to move into hers and sparking hilarious family chaos.
Pyaar Prema Kalyanam arrives on Netflix on August 21, 2026.
So, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these South releases from the comfort of your home.