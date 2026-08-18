Several new South movies are making their way to OTT. From Vijay's much-anticipated movie Jana Nayagan to Tamil family entertainer Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, among others, there is something for everyone to watch online. Here, we have curated a list of gripping South OTT releases of the week.

Top Gripping South OTT Movies To Watch This Week

Jana Nayagan- Zee5

Jana Nayagan released worldwide on July 23, 2026. The movie stars Thalapaty Vijay in lead role and received mixed reviews upon its release. The movie also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles.

Thalapathy Vijay's political action drama Jana Nayagan will premiere on ZEE5 on August 21, 2026.

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Chennai Love Story – SonyLIV

Directed by Ravi Namburii, the Telugu romantic drama Chennai Love Story follows Nivedita, who turns to alcohol after her fiancé Ajay cancels their wedding. While recovering in Chennai, she forms a deep bond with aspiring filmmaker Steven Shankar.