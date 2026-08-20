Are you a murder mystery fan? Do you enjoy watching series packed with edge-of-your-seat twists, strong performances and high-stakes drama? Then you should definitely watch Kohrra. The two-season series is presently streaming on Netflix. Kohrra (2023) was often hailed for its smart plot and emotional depth. It starred Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti and Harleen Sethi. The second part, which was released in February 2026, introduced Mona Singh as Inspector Dhanwat Kaur. Kohrra placed more emphasis on societal themes, character, and grief than on twist-driven mystery. This murder mystery series was not like the others. Let's find out more about it. What Is Kohrra About? Set in the small town of Jagrana in Punjab, Kohrra begins with a shocking discovery. Paul, an NRI groom, is found dead just days before his wedding. His best friend, Liam, is also missing. Senior police officer Balbir Singh takes charge of the case with his junior, Amarpal Garundi. As they dig deeper, they uncover secrets surrounding Paul’s death. The investigation brings Paul’s fiancée Veera, her ex-boyfriend Sakaal, and Paul’s cousin and a truck driver into the picture. Each of them has a connection to the case.

The story also follows Balbir's daughter, Nimrat, who returns home with her son after years in an unhappy marriage. As Balbir and Amarpal work to solve the murder, they are forced to deal with their own personal struggles. The case soon becomes more complicated than it first appears. What Did Fans Say? The Punjabi language, details, and portrayal of the state's social reality in the Netflix series were also commended. A user (@filmsinmyhead) on X wrote, "It’s not loud or flashy — it’s atmospheric, emotional, and quietly disturbing. Some moments move slowly, but the realism keeps you hooked." Another user (@yatsmusical) said, "Kohrra season 1 is gripping. Every episode is intriguing." A third user (@vikasbhati) said, "This is not a routine police procedural drama, this goes beyond that and makes you think about your actions and equation with people in your life. Great performances by the lead especially Suvinder Vicky, an amazing actor. A great watch. 4/5."

A fourth user (@ChirpCritics) wrote, " #KohrraOnNetflix The cast is accurate, the accent is accurate, the plot, story, twist, and suspense are just on point. A big thumbs up to this content!" A fifth user (@SreeDharaNELSlow) said, "Burning Murder/Mystery Thriller...Good Twists (Some Twists Predictable) Excellent Cast, Brilliant Story Telling, DARK/Haunting Climax." (Image: X/@daalchaawal_) ALSO READ - Kohrra Season 2: 5 Key Takeaways You Cannot Miss As Mona Singh Joins Barun Sobti My Take On Kohrra At first, I found myself judging some of the characters and their choices. But as the story moved forward, I slowly began to understand their pain and what drove them. By the end, I found myself feeling for them and even rooting for some of them. What stayed with me most was how grief connects people in unexpected and deeply human ways.

I also liked how the series explores extramarital affairs, incestuous and queer relationships without turning them into cheap shock value. These elements feel natural to the story. The writing does not try to preach or sensationalise these parts of the narrative. Instead, they become part of the characters and their complicated lives, making the story feel more layered.

What worked for me is that Kohrra is not only about solving a murder. It also gives enough space to the investigators and their personal struggles outside the case. If you enjoy crime stories that focus not just on the mystery but also on the people solving it, I think Kohrra is a series worth watching.