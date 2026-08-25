A shocking incident has come to light in Udaipur, where a luxury stay at one of the city’s most prestigious five-star hotels has allegedly turned into a Rs 5.74 lakh fraud case.

A tourist family from Delhi reportedly stayed at the luxury hotel for 10 days before leaving without settling their bill. The family allegedly claimed that a travel agency would make the payment on their behalf.

The hotel management has since approached the police, who are investigating the family as well as the alleged role of the travel agency in the matter.

The Delhi resident was identified as Anurag Yadav, who had travelled to Udaipur with his wife and two children. The family had booked a 10-day stay at the prestigious The Oberoi Udaivilas, where they stayed from August 14 to August 23. During their stay, they reportedly availed themselves of the hotel’s luxury facilities and services.