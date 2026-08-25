- Delhi family stayed 10 days at Udaipur's Oberoi Udaivilas.
- Left without paying Rs 5.74 lakh bill, alleging travel agency payment.
- Hotel filed police complaint; investigation ongoing into fraud.
A shocking incident has come to light in Udaipur, where a luxury stay at one of the city’s most prestigious five-star hotels has allegedly turned into a Rs 5.74 lakh fraud case.
A tourist family from Delhi reportedly stayed at the luxury hotel for 10 days before leaving without settling their bill. The family allegedly claimed that a travel agency would make the payment on their behalf.
The hotel management has since approached the police, who are investigating the family as well as the alleged role of the travel agency in the matter.
The Delhi resident was identified as Anurag Yadav, who had travelled to Udaipur with his wife and two children. The family had booked a 10-day stay at the prestigious The Oberoi Udaivilas, where they stayed from August 14 to August 23. During their stay, they reportedly availed themselves of the hotel’s luxury facilities and services.
Family Leaves Without Paying Rs 5.74 Lakh Bill
On August 24, at the time of checkout, the hotel management presented the family with a bill of Rs 5.74 lakh. However, Yadav allegedly refused to pay the amount, stating that the travel agency would settle the bill.
Following the dispute, the family reportedly left the hotel without paying the outstanding amount.
According to the hotel management, Maker Baha Travel Agency had booked the room for Yadav via email on August 12. The hotel has reportedly stated that there was no special arrangement, discount, or agreement with the travel agency regarding payment of the bill at the time of booking.
The hotel management subsequently filed a complaint at Ambamata Police Station in Udaipur, alleging fraud in connection with the unpaid bill.
Police are now investigating the matter and examining the alleged role of both the family and the travel agency. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.