In today's modern age, dominated by electronic gadgets, many have drifted away from India's profound cultural tradition of memorisation (Mukhpath). India's glorious cultural heritage shows that in the ashrams of the Rishis, children were instilled with values through Mukhpath from childhood, establishing a strong foundation for their excellent future.

This Sanatan Vedic tradition has been powerfully revived by the current spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj. Inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj's vision during Diwali 2024, this campaign aimed for 10,000 children to achieve Mukhpath (complete Sanskrit memorisation). One year later, 15,666 BAPS children, aged 3 to 13, have surpassed this goal, marking a truly exceptional accomplishment.

The conclusion of this Mukhpath campaign was marked by the 'Satsang Diksha Homatmak Yagna' organised by BAPS Children's Activities on Tuesday, October 28th, at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Ahmedabad. Approximately 1,500 children who revived this ancient tradition participated in the Vedic Yagna ritual.

Satsang Diksha: The Essence of Vedic Sanatan Dharma The Satsang Diksha is a Sanskrit-Gujarati scripture authored by Mahant Swami Maharaj, derived from the foundational Shrutis and Smrutis of Sanatan Dharma. It presents the spiritual essence of all Hindu scriptures in just 315 verses. The scripture strives to instill profound values in the public, including ethical values like virtuous conduct, honesty, and character; spiritual values such as devotion and fellowship; and social values like respect for all people and faiths, and national spirit. Millions of people recite this scripture daily. Over 15,000 children completed the full Mukhpath, with an additional 25,000 children joining this endeavour.

A Testament to Dedication of Children, Parents, BAPS Volunteers & Swamis Following the Guru's resolve, the BAPS Children's Activities wing launched a Mukhpath campaign, engaging over 17,500 dedicated child activity volunteers from more than 8,500 centres. The completion by 15,666 children in one year has created a unique record. The Vice-Chancellor of the Indian Central Sanskrit University in Delhi wrote a congratulatory letter to Mahant Swami Maharaj, stating that this is possibly a world record for over 15,000 children aged 3 to 13 completing the Mukhpath of an entire Sanskrit scripture in such a short time. The children, through this challenging feat, have demonstrated extraordinary memory power, patience, unwavering faith, and dedication.

The campaign included extensive preparation, such as motivational assemblies for children and parents, distribution of literature, and detailed training classes for volunteers on teaching and revision techniques. Triumph of Faith and Parental Support The commitment of the parents was crucial, especially for the very young children who could not yet read or write. With their mother's support, these children memorised the verses merely by listening. Parents noted that Mukhpath led to significant progress in their children's academic performance, memory, and intellectual capacity, a fact even accepted by modern science regarding Sanskrit recitation. Many children displayed the ability to recite verses just by the number, state the meaning, and classify verses by topic. Mahant Swami Maharaj has blessed the children, saying, "Progress in both Satsang and academics will greatly increase through Mukhpath."

Felicitation and Future Impact The grand felicitation ceremony, 'Mission Rajipo Abhivadan Mahotsav', for all 15,666 young scholars, will be held on Wednesday, October 29th, from 6:30 PM onwards on live.baps.org. Mahant Swami Maharaj will grace the event from BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Gondal, to shower his blessings. It is through initiatives like the weekly children's assemblies that BAPS is cultivating virtues such as endurance, integrity, compassion, forgiveness, and self-confidence.