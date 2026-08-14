The latest Pew Research Center survey on India's global image has revealed an interesting picture. While Sri Lanka has the most positive views of India, Pakistan has the most negative sentiments. In the United States, India's image appears to be divided between positive and negative opinions.

The Pew Research Center conducted a public survey across 36 countries from February 9 to May 13, 2026. The agency conducted the survey among 42,151 people in 36 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. India's Strongest Image In Sri Lanka The best news for India came from Sri Lanka, where 79 per cent of Sri Lankans surveyed expressed a positive opinion of India. This is the highest rating for India among the countries surveyed. In contrast, only 7per cent of respondents in Pakistan had a positive opinion of India, while 91 per cent had a negative opinion.

ALSO READ: Independence Day Celebrations: PM Modi To Unfurl Tricolour At Red Fort With Maiden Rendition Of ‘Vande Mataram’ | Details Countries like Kenya and the UK also have a positive image of India, while countries like Türkiye and Australia have a more negative view of India. Opinion Divided In Bangladesh In Bangladesh, 42 per cent of people have a positive opinion of India, while 51 per cent have a negative one. Political developments between the two countries in recent years, including the issue of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being granted asylum in India, have impacted ties.

ALSO READ: 80 Years, 4 Wars, One Deep Divide: Why Do India And Pakistan Still See Each Other As The Biggest Threat? Despite this, India's image remains relatively strong in many other Asian countries. In countries like Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines, the number of people with positive opinions of India exceeds or nearly exceeds those with negative opinions. India's Image Weakened In US According to the survey, India's image in the US has weakened somewhat compared to its previous level. In the survey, 45 per cent of Americans had a positive opinion of India, while nearly half had a negative opinion. This is the weakest rating for India in the US since 2008. In 2023, 51 per cent of Americans had a positive opinion of India.

The political divide is also visible in the US. Nearly 50 per cent of Democrats have a positive opinion of India, compared to around 42% of Republicans. What Did Americans Say? American opinion regarding India's global influence is also not completely unanimous. About 30 per cent of Americans believe India's influence in the world is increasing, while 54 per cent believe its influence has remained roughly the same.

China Outsmarts The US This comprehensive Pew survey also revealed that China's image has improved compared to the US in many countries of the world, but India, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines are among those countries where the US is viewed more positively than China.