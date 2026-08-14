Independence Day Celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday. The grand event is set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in driving India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Approx. 5,000 Special Guests, who are achievers from different walks of life and are guiding the country in its Viksit Bharat journey, will be the Special Guests for the celebrations. Maiden Rendition Of 'Vande Mataram' For the first time, the National Song, 'Vande Mataram', will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. The mega function is set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram'. Ceremonial events are scheduled to be held at state capitals and other cities and towns across the country, which will include flag-hoisting followed by cultural performances.

ALSO READ: 80 Years, 4 Wars, One Deep Divide: Why Do India And Pakistan Still See Each Other As The Biggest Threat? Indigenous 21-Gun Salute This year, for the first time, defence personnel will use indigenously built equipment during the ceremony. Indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns will be used for the traditional 21-gun salute. It will be synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, will be commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag from the ramparts of the monument. Two MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force will shower flowers. One helicopter will fly carrying the national flag and the other carrying a flag with 'Vande Mataram'. ALSO READ: Op Sindoor To IWT To Exam Reforms And First Vande Mataram: Top Quotes From Prez Murmu's I-Day Speech After the flower shower, the Prime Minister will address the nation. At the end of the speech, NCC cadets and 'My India' volunteers will sing 'Vande Mataram'. A total of 2500 boys, girls and volunteers will participate. They will sit on Gyanpath and form the shape of 'Vande Mataram'.

Elaborate Security, Surveillance Arrangements In view of the mega celebrations on August 15, elaborate security arrangements have been made across the national capital, with thousands of police personnel deployed for bandobast and surveillance duties to prevent any untoward incident. TRAFFIC ADVISORY | INDEPENDENCE DAY–2026 🇮🇳



In view of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on 15.08.2026, certain traffic restrictions, diversions and vehicle movement regulations will remain in force from 04:00 AM to 10:00 AM for public safety and convenience.



🔹… pic.twitter.com/rP3Rt0f1tA — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 14, 2026 Delhi Traffic Police Announces Major Restrictions, Diversions Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Independence Day, with several restrictions and diversions to remain in force around the Red Fort on August 15 in view of the national celebrations. According to the advisory, certain roads around the Red Fort will remain closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am on August 15. Only vehicles carrying valid labels will be permitted on these routes. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: 5 Offbeat Indian Getaways For The Long-Weekend

The restricted roads include Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Chhatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road between GPO Delhi and Chhatta Rail Chowk, S.P. Mukherjee Marg between HC Sen Marg and Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road between Fountain Chowk and Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg between Ring Road and Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and Link Road towards Netaji Subhash Marg, and Ring Road between Rajghat and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Commuters without valid parking labels have also been advised to avoid several roads between 4 am and 10 am, including C-Hexagon at India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road via Salimgarh Bypass.

IMD Forecasts Cloudy Skies, Light Rain Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of very light to light rainfall during the Independence Day celebrations. The weather forecast issued by the department indicates a 70 per cent probability of rainfall between 4 am and 6 am on Saturday. During this period, the national capital is expected to receive around 5 mm of very light to light rain. (With Agencies Inputs)