President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day on Friday, extending greetings to citizens across the country and abroad. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' was played before the President's address, followed by the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.

"On the eve of Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on this national festival. In just a few hours, our country will begin its 80th year of independence," President Murmu said.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day https://t.co/0EZ6TLdoM9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2026

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Here are some key quotes from President Murmu's address: