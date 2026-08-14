- 'Vande Mataram' played first time before President's address.
- President lauded Indus Waters Treaty suspension and Operation Sindoor.
- Government undertaking comprehensive reforms for transparent public examinations.
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day on Friday, extending greetings to citizens across the country and abroad. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' was played before the President's address, followed by the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.
"On the eve of Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on this national festival. In just a few hours, our country will begin its 80th year of independence," President Murmu said.
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day https://t.co/0EZ6TLdoM9— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2026
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Here are some key quotes from President Murmu's address:
- "It is the duty of every person associated with the judicial system to ensure that no one is deprived of justice due to a lack of resources."
- "Citizens across all walks of life are making valuable contributions to nation-building, with the Armed Forces, CAPFs, police personnel, sanitation workers, and the Indian diaspora playing a special role. India remains committed to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 through inclusive development, while drawing inspiration from its rich heritage and the ideals of the freedom struggle."
- "The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with a country harbouring terrorism is a decisive step in the national interest, particularly for our farmers."
- "Operation Sindoor demonstrated the Indian Armed Forces' capability for precision strikes against terror networks."
- "Terrorists and those supporting them will have to face consequences, no matter where they hide."
- "Making India Naxal-free is a major national achievement."
- "Over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the past decade through inclusive development initiatives, while the free ration programme ensures food security for more than 80 crore beneficiaries."
- "We are moving forward with a balance between heritage and development. The world's largest and most advanced digital infrastructure has been developed in our country. Digital payments are being made even at small shops in villages and on roadside stalls. More than half of the world's real-time digital transactions are taking place in India. Our citizens and the government, working together, have presented an example of a digital revolution to the global community."
- "I commend the personnel of the three armed forces, all armed police forces, and police personnel for their dedication to duty. I also appreciate Indians who are enhancing the country's honour and prestige on the global stage, as well as citizens working in Indian embassies abroad."
- "Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 60 crore people have been provided free healthcare coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. The PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi and Kisan Credit Card have provided support to farmers engaged in activities such as agriculture, dairy farming, poultry, fisheries and beekeeping... Today, there is a growing awareness in the country that a sense of cultural pride provides inner strength to our sovereignty."
- "India has achieved some of the targets under the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 ahead of schedule. The development of renewable energy has gained unprecedented momentum over the past few years. Our foreign policy is based on the national interest. The ideals of peace, cooperation, dialogue and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam are the pillars of our foreign policy. To enhance economic cooperation and further strengthen mutual relations, we have entered into free trade agreements with several countries."
- "Recently, at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, women won 8 of India's 13 gold medals. Women's economic self-reliance is increasing. There are more than 10 crore women members of self-help groups. A target had been set to make 3 crore women 'Lakhpati Didis,' and this target has already been achieved."
'Govt Taking Comprehensive Steps To Reform Examinations': President Murmu
Underlining that students are the "architects of India's future," President Murmu said that the government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform public examinations. The initiative aims to curb paper leaks and unfair practices, establishing a transparent, secure, and trustworthy system.
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"Public examinations become gateways to opportunities for our students. The government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations. The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations, make the examination system more transparent, more secure, and more trustworthy for the youth," she said.