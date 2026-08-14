Independence Day Delhi Celebration: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, the Delhi Police has released an advisory for the people visiting the Red Fort on Saturday. In its advisory, the authority clarified that those visiting the Red Fort will not be allowed to carry certain objects with them, including knives, cameras, and earphones. The residents are advised to follow the guidelines and not carry the objectionable items with them to avoid any inconveniences.

In its advisory, the Delhi Police stated that those carrying the objectionable items would be denied entry, further advising the residents to stay updated. The capital city is under high security ahead of Independence Day, with the state police and other agencies taking key steps to maintain law and order. The police have deployed additional forces in the sensitive and crowded regions, especially near Red Fort.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Start Services At 4 AM On August 15; Trains To Run Every 30 Minutes | Details List of prohibited items: - Food items, ketchup, sauce Bags - Briefcases, remote-controlled car locks Keys - Radios, transistors, tape recorders, pager - Cameras, binoculars, handycams - Thermoses, water bottles, cans, umbrellas - Firecrackers, gunpowder, flares, any type of explosives - Digital diaries, palm-top computers, laptops, DVD/CD players, DVD/CDs, iPads, iPods, tablets, pendrives - Cigarettes, bidis, lighters - Inflammable substances, matches, alcohol, aerosols, gels/pastes, perfumes, sprays, etc. - Hammers, drills, saws, swords, daggers, screwdrivers - Mobile chargers, earphones, power banks, batteries - Razors, blades, knives, scissors, wires, sharp weapons - Ammunition, firearms, toy guns - Inactivation chemicals and other dangerous items ALSO READ: High Alert In Delhi: Most-Wanted Terrorist Posters And Boosted Patrols Across Markets Ahead Of Independence Day In its advisory, the authority suggested the residents inform the nearby security personnel if they find any objectionable items inside the premises. Earlier, the traffic police advised the residents to maximize the use of public transport and limit their outings during the peak hours on Saturday to avoid inconveniences.

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort.