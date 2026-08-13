Independence Day 2026: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that metro services will commence early at 4:00 AM on August 15 from all terminal stations across its network. This aims to facilitate the movement of special guests, invitees, and the general public attending the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Update: Security Checks To Intensify At All Stations From August 9 For Independence Day; DMRC Issues Advisory Trains Every 30 Minutes Until Regular Services Begin The DMRC stated that trains will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines from 4:00 AM until regular revenue services commence as per the scheduled timetable for the day.

METRO SERVICES TO COMMENCE AT 04:00 AM ON INDEPENDENCE DAY



To facilitate the movement of Special Guests, Invitees, and the general public attending the Independence Day Celebration 2026 on Saturday, 15th August 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence metro… pic.twitter.com/j9ytmOgcKw — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 13, 2026 DMRC Issues 1.3 Lakh Special QR Tickets To Ministry Of Defence To ensure seamless travel for special guests and invitees, the DMRC has supplied 1.3 lakh pre-vended QR tickets to the Ministry of Defence. Additionally, attendees holding valid physical admit cards issued by the Ministry will also be given special QR tickets at designated metro stations for their journey. The DMRC further confirmed that the cost of travel undertaken using these special QR passes will be reimbursed by the Ministry of Defence.

Nearest Metro Stations For Independence Day Celebrations The DMRC stated that Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate metro stations are the closest stations to the Independence Day celebration venue. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: Who Hoisted First Tricolour At Red Fort? Know History And Significance Of 1947 Ceremony Security Intensified At All Metro Stations Ahead of Independence Day, the DMRC announced heightened security measures across its network. Thousands of commuters travelling between Bahadurgarh and Delhi via the Green Line have been advised to allow for extra travel time over the next few days due to intensified CISF checks.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will conduct intensive security checks at all metro stations from August 9 to 16. This could lead to long queues at many stations, especially during peak hours. (With Inputs From PTI)