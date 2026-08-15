Independence Day Celebrations: The full version of Vande Mataram was played at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of the Independence Day. However, a controversy erupted after the BJP alleged that Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi insulted the national song midway by doing certain gestures. In its clarification, Congress stated that Gandhi was asking the workers to arrange a chair for party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Full Version Played At Congress' Office The full version of national song was played at the Congress office in the presence of senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. However, in a viral video, Sonia Gandhi and Kharge were seen giving some instructions to the party workers midway, leading to the controversy. The BJP alleged that the senior leaders were upset that the full version of the national song was being played at the Congress office.

#WATCH | Delhi: The full Vande Mataram, was played at 80th Independence Day celebrations held at Congress headquarters today



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others were present on the occassion pic.twitter.com/BOkL9lbvMQ — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 Congress Issues Clarification While responding to these allegations, the grand old party stated that Gandhi was disturbed by some movement in the background. It further stated that she was asking the party workers to arrange a chair for Kharge, whose health has reportedly been unstable lately. ALSO READ: Independence Day: In A First, Full Version Of 'Vande Mataram' Resonates At Red Fort Before National Anthem; Video

"There was some movement happening in the background. Apart from that, Sonia Gandhi wanted a chair to be arranged for Kharge because he is an elderly person and had been standing for a long time. During the protest with Rahul Gandhi at the Prime Minister’s residence, his health had also deteriorated, and he had to be taken away midway," the Congress said.

'Nothing To Do With Vande Mataram' The party further clarified that the gestures had nothing to do with the national song, adding that Gandhi was singing the song. "At that very moment, Vande Mataram began playing. There was nothing related to Vande Mataram. She herself was singing it. It was simply Sonia Gandhi trying to ensure that arrangements were maintained," the major opposition party added.