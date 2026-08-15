Independence Day Celebrations: The full version of 'Vande Mataram' was played at Red Fort for the first time before the national anthem on the occasion of the 80th independence day. The national song was played during the celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as this year marks 150 years of Vande Mataram. As the prime minister hoisted the national flag, it was synchronized with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery.

Vande Mataram's Full Version Played As the army band played the national song, two helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals at the venue. While one helicopter carried the National Flag, the other carried a flag with 'Vande Mataram' written on it.

#WATCH | Delhi: For the first time, the National Song Vande Mataram is rendered during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.



Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi leads the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/miSIlH6Dki — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 Historic Moment: PM Modi "It is for the first time after Independence that 'Vande Mataram' was played at the Red Fort," PM Modi said while addressing the nation. Earlier on Friday, the full version of the national song was also played ahead of and at the conclusion of President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of the independence day. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: 'Countless Citizens Have Driven Nation To New Heights', Says PM Modi

The president had earlier given assent to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, granting legal protection to the national song. As per the law, deliberate disrespect or prevention of the singing of the song will attract penalties.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi stated that India has a dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047, adding that several steps are being taken to achieve the goal. "Today, India has a big dream to become a developed nation by 2047. When the world’s most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," he said.

ALSO READ: Happy 80th Independence Day 2026: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Instagram Captions And Images To Share On 15th August The prime minister further stated that the nation is full of potential, adding that he has faith in the youth of the country.