On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort. The occasion marked the 13th consecutive year that PM Modi hoisted the Tricolour at the Red Fort and delivered his Independence Day address.

With this address, PM Modi became the second prime minister in India’s parliamentary history, after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, to deliver Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort for 13 consecutive years. (PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi. - PTI ) PM Modi Surpasses Indira Gandhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assumed office in 2014, has addressed the nation from the Red Fort every year on August 15. With his 13th consecutive Independence Day address, he has surpassed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the number of consecutive Independence Day speeches delivered.

Indira Gandhi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day for 11 consecutive years, from 1966 to 1976. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi Outlines Viksit Bharat Roadmap With Free Coaching, Sports Talent Hunt Nehru Continues to Hold the Record India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, holds the record for the highest number of consecutive Independence Day addresses from the Red Fort. From 1947 to 1963, Nehru continuously hoisted the Tricolour at the Red Fort and addressed the nation for 17 consecutive years. ALSO READ: PM Modi Unveils ‘Sapta Sindhu’ Vision, Names 7 Key Areas To Build Viksit Bharat By 2047 | Full List Tricolour Hoisted with 21-Gun Salute PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort as part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations. The flag-hoisting ceremony was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat. The Gun Position Officer was Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar. PM Modi Highlights Global Opportunities for Indian Businesses During his Independence Day address, PM Modi said that India’s growing global standing and the free trade agreements (FTAs) signed with around 40 countries since 2014 have created significant opportunities for domestic businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He urged Indian businesses to capitalise on these opportunities and emphasised the importance of ensuring that Indian products meet global quality standards.