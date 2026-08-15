Sapta Sindhu Vision: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort laid out his vision of “Sapta Sindhu.” He outlined seven key strengths that he said will help India build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. PM Modi highlighted several sectors that can drive India’s growth, create global opportunities and strengthen the country’s position on the world stage.

PM Modi linked the seven streams to the country’s youth power, saying their strength would be “brought into the process" of nation-building. The seven streams listed by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech are as follows:

1. Manufacturing

PM Modi said manufacturing would be the first major strength under the Sapta Sindhu vision, with a focus on cost, quality, and scale. He stressed that quality must remain central to building India’s global brand.

In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi says, "Today I want to remind you of 'Sapta Sindhu'. Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we need a new current. The first 'shakti' of the Sapta Dhara is- manufacturing sector. For this, we need to need to focus on three things -Cost, quality and… pic.twitter.com/OJCrkdyMbo — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

"Today I want to remind you of 'Sapta Sindhu'. Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we need a new current. The first 'shakti' of the Sapta Dhara is- manufacturing sector. For this, we need to focus on three things -Cost, quality and scale. There should be no compromise with quality. This will be our brand value,” PM Modi said.

2. Food Processing