- PM Modi unveiled "Sapta Sindhu" vision for Viksit Bharat.
- Seven strengths include manufacturing, tech, and green economy.
- Youth power crucial for nation-building and global opportunities.
Sapta Sindhu Vision: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort laid out his vision of “Sapta Sindhu.” He outlined seven key strengths that he said will help India build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. PM Modi highlighted several sectors that can drive India’s growth, create global opportunities and strengthen the country’s position on the world stage.
PM Modi linked the seven streams to the country’s youth power, saying their strength would be “brought into the process" of nation-building. The seven streams listed by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech are as follows:
1. Manufacturing
PM Modi said manufacturing would be the first major strength under the Sapta Sindhu vision, with a focus on cost, quality, and scale. He stressed that quality must remain central to building India’s global brand.
In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi says, "Today I want to remind you of 'Sapta Sindhu'. Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we need a new current. The first 'shakti' of the Sapta Dhara is- manufacturing sector. For this, we need to need to focus on three things -Cost, quality and… pic.twitter.com/OJCrkdyMbo— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
"Today I want to remind you of 'Sapta Sindhu'. Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we need a new current. The first 'shakti' of the Sapta Dhara is- manufacturing sector. For this, we need to focus on three things -Cost, quality and scale. There should be no compromise with quality. This will be our brand value,” PM Modi said.
2. Food Processing
PM Modi pointed to food processing as the second stream. He said new free trade agreements (FTAs) are opening up greater global market opportunities for Indian products. “The second 'shakti' is food processing. With the new FTAs, we have access to greater global markets now,” PM Modi noted.
3. Technology And Innovation
PM Modi said technology, innovation and digital technologies form the third stream of the “Sapta Dhara.” He highlighted India’s aim to strengthen its position in emerging technologies. "The third 'shakti' is technology and innovation and digital technologies,” PM Modi added.
4. Gati-Shakti And Connectivity
The Prime Minister mentioned Gati-shakti as the fourth stream of the Sapta Sindhu. He linked it to seamless and faster connectivity across the country. “The fourth 'shakti' of the Sapta Dhara is 'Gati-shakti', seamless fast connectivity in the country. We need seamless high-speed rail connectivity, modern highway connectivity, inland waterways, airports, multi-modal logistics hubs and ports. We have to work towards port-led development,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi says, "The fourth 'shakti' of the Sapta Dhara is 'Gati-shakti', seamless fast connectivity in the country. We need seamless high-speed rail connectivity, modern highway connectivity, inland waterways, airports, multi-modal logistics hubs and ports. We have to work towards… pic.twitter.com/xYLN9ncIS9— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
5. Defence Production
PM Modi referred to Defence production as the fifth stream. He called for greater self-reliance and an ambition to make India a global supplier of defence equipment. "The fifth 'shakti' is Defence production, in which we must become self-reliant and aim to become a global supplier,” PM Modi said.
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6. Green Economy
The sixth stream focuses on the green economy. PM Modi highlighted renewable energy, energy storage and green manufacturing, while also pointing to opportunities in the blue economy. "The sixth strength of the Sapta Dhara is the Green economy. We must work in the areas of renewable energy, energy storage, green storage, and manufacturing. India has an opportunity in the area of the Blue Economy,” PM Modi said.
During the Independence Day speech, PM Modi says, "The sixth strength of the Sapta Dhara is the Green economy. We must work in the areas of renewable energy, energy storage, green storage and manufacturing. India has an opportunity in the area of the Blue Economy. " pic.twitter.com/F3d5L9Slei— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
7. India’s Soft Power
According to PM Modi, India’s soft power forms the seventh and final stream. He highlighted Yoga, Ayurveda, healthcare, handicrafts, culture, films, animation, gaming and digital content as areas through which India can expand its global influence and attract tourists.
"The seventh strength of the Sapta Dhara is India's soft power. Today, Yoga has connected the world to India. Our Ayurveda, holistic healthcare, handicrafts, culture, films, animation, gaming, digital content. The world is recognising and looking forward to India's WAVES summit. We have more than 100 national parks. We have an opportunity to attract foreign tourists through the power of soft power,” PM Modi added.
PM Modi says, "The seventh strength of the Sapta Dhara is India's soft power. Today, Yoga has connected the world to India. Our Ayurveda, holistic healthcare, handicrafts, culture, films, animation, gaming, digital content. The world is recognizing and looking forward to India's… pic.twitter.com/woITsrtwmd— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
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