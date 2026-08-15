Independence Day 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day. In his address, he highlighted the country’s development journey, the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, self-reliance, and the importance of dreami. PM Modi also said that armed Naxalism had been curbed, but warned that people with Maoist thinking is still present in different parts of the country.

Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Speech From the first-ever Independence Day rendition of Vande Mataram at the Red Fort to his call for bigger dreams, here are some of the key quotes from PM Modi's speech: 1. PM Modi started his Independence Day address by saying, "Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai." 2. "It is a historic day. After independence, this is the first time when 'Vande Mataram' has echoed from the ramparts of Red Fort. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind."

PM Modi addresses the nation on the 80th Independence Day



The PM says, "Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai." pic.twitter.com/0aSdmt53nm — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 3. "Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, because big dreams expand our thinking, broadening the horizons of our thoughts." ALSO READ: Independence Day: In A First, Full Version Of 'Vande Mataram' Resonates At Red Fort Before National Anthem; Video

4. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast; when our resolve is firm, the capacity to carve a path forward, even amidst difficulties and disasters naturally emerges."

#WATCH | Delhi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "For everyone present at this ceremony today, this is also a historic moment. For the first time since independence, 'Vande Mataram' is resounding at the Red Fort on August 15th." pic.twitter.com/n8cs34BpVw — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 5. "Today, India has a big dream to become a developed nation by 2047. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective." 6. "We, too, have envisioned a grand dream, a dream pursued with firm resolve and the aim of scaling new heights. It is the vision that by the time we mark 100 years of independence by 2047 we will have transformed India into a developed nation. We must achieve this goal through the collective effort and industrious spirit of our 1.4 billion citizens. When the world’s most populous nation resolves to become a developed country, it stands as a testament to our courage in the eyes of the global community; the world is compelled to change its perspective towards us."

#WATCH | Delhi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big… pic.twitter.com/tgRNhrnGaP — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 7. "We were once counted among the “Fragile Five”. However, India has, within just 12 years, emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy." 8. "After independence, India had big dreams, but progress often fell short of the pace we aspired to achieve. Today, India is moving ahead with unprecedented speed and confidence. And now, no force can stop the resolve of 140 crore Indians."

9. "We must become self-reliant and protect our interests. Today, every Indian is getting connected with initiatives of Make in India, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local." 10. “99 per cent of our coastline had been declared a no-go area because of this mindset. We had ourselves decided not to carry out exploration in the sea. This was a poverty of thought. We decided that this could not continue. We have opened up the 99 per cent that was once declared a no-go area as a go-ahead area."

11. "In the last 12 years, defence production has increased by four times; production by Khadi and Gramudyog has increased five times; electronic manufacturing has grown by seven times. Mobile phone production has increased by 33 per cent, and digital transactions have grown by 100 per cent."

#WATCH | Delhi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "For the past 10-12 years, we have been continuously striving to achieve the goal of 2047, successfully reaching one milestone after another. We had not even imagined that we would have to face… pic.twitter.com/afeOCz9ZTK — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 12. “I have faith in the youth of my country, the mothers and sisters of my country, the farmers of my country, and the workers of my country that we can make this dream a reality," PM Modi said. 13. "For years, individuals with a Maoist mindset had entrenched themselves within the corridors of power in the country. This Maoist ideology influenced policies, even through their roles as advisors on government committees. We have succeeded in eliminating armed Naxals in the forests and freeing the nation from that crisis. However, while the armed Naxals are gone, 'Dimagi Naxals' remains, and those who harbor this mindset are waiting for an opportunity. They are paving the way for violence and discord. They are employing various tactics to drag society down the wrong path. We must identify these 'Dimagi Naxals.' We need to isolate them and align the nation's youth with the mainstream effort to transform the country into a developed nation."