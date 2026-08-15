Nihal Singh, New Delhi: On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, outlining key national goals and reaffirming his pledge to achieve a developed nation by 2047.

The event drew a diverse audience, ranging from youth and women to senior citizens and prominent figures, who gathered in the viewing gallery and marked the Prime Minister's address with steady applause.

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PM Modi's 75-Minute Address Draws 57 Rounds of Applause

PM Modi's 75-minute Independence Day address was marked by strong audience engagement, drawing 57 rounds of applause from the crowd gathered at the Red Fort complex.

Key announcements, including AI training for one crore youth, free competitive exam coaching for underprivileged students, defence self-reliance, and accelerated railway modernisation, drew frequent responses from the crowd. The ceremony also featured a full rendition of Vande Mataram, after which the audience chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.