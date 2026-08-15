Independence Day 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 80th Independence Day. In his approximately 75-minute speech, PM Modi announced a series of major initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s capabilities. The announcements covered nuclear energy, civil defence, artificial intelligence, education, sports and semiconductor manufacturing, while focusing on India’s self-reliant goal.

Among the key initiatives, PM Modi set a target of 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047 and announced plans to commission five new nuclear reactors. He also announced a modern Civil Defence network, AI skill training for one crore youth and free online coaching for competitive examinations.

Here’s a look at major announcements made by PM Modi: Nuclear Energy Push PM Modi emphasised that nuclear energy would play an important role in strengthening India’s energy security. In this regard, he announced a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power generation by 2047 and said the government aims to commission five new nuclear reactors during this decade.

While addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay, Prime Minister @narendramodi said that energy security is the need of the hour.



He said that we are moving forward with the ambition of achieving 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047.



We aim… pic.twitter.com/jHOHZ7xznM — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) August 15, 2026 "Nuclear energy is a major means of energy security. We have paved the way towards a new goal by passing the 'Peace Act' in Parliament. By 2047, we are moving forward with the target of 100 GW of nuclear power. We aim to commission five new nuclear reactors within this decade alone. This year, India achieved a significant milestone by mastering fast breeder nuclear technology, marking a major stride toward self-reliance in nuclear fuel,” PM Modi said. He also highlighted that India achieved a major milestone in fast breeder nuclear technology this year. PM Modi described it as an important step towards greater self-reliance in nuclear fuel. "We are moving forward with the target of commissioning five new nuclear reactors. This year, India has achieved mastery in Fast Breeder Nuclear Technology, marking a crucial milestone. As a result, we have taken a major, successful leap forward on the path towards achieving self-reliance in nuclear fuel,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Delhi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Nuclear energy is a major means of energy security. We have paved the way towards a new goal by passing the 'Peace Act' in Parliament. By 2047, we are moving forward with the target of 100… pic.twitter.com/yqkfEASmeP — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 ALSO READ: PM Modi Unveils ‘Sapta Sindhu’ Vision, Names 7 Key Areas To Build Viksit Bharat By 2047 | Full List Modern Civil Defence Network PM Modi also announced reforms aimed at strengthening India’s civil defence system in response to changing security and emergency challenges. He said the government will establish an active network of Civil Defence volunteers trained in advanced systems.

"I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarise them with modern systems. What measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises? We are going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges," PM Modi said.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "My dear fellow citizens, making India secure is the collective responsibility of all of us. Whether the challenge arises from within our borders or from beyond them, India is fully prepared for every situation. Today, the nature of… pic.twitter.com/Zrl9lsSqzT — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026 He added that citizens would be familiarised with modern emergency systems and protocols, while the proposed network would focus on preparing volunteers to respond to present-day crises. PM Modi stressed that national security is a collective responsibility amid the changing nature of warfare. "My dear fellow citizens, making India secure is the collective responsibility of all of us. Whether the challenge arises from within our borders or from beyond them, India is fully prepared for every situation. Today, the nature of warfare is transforming. There is no longer any guarantee that a war will only be fought along border frontiers...Today from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announce that in the coming days, we will establish a modern and vibrant network of Civil Defense. We will familiarise citizens with advanced emergency systems and protocols,” PM Modi said.

AI Training For 1 Crore Youth PM Modi further announced a nationwide programme to provide AI skill training to one crore youth over the next year. He said the initiative would help young Indians build the skills needed to compete and lead in the global AI sector.

"From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I wish to make an announcement for the youth of the country: We have resolved that in the coming one year, we will work to provide AI skill training to 1 crore youth, so that the youth of our nation possess the capability to lead the world in the domain of AI as well," he said.

Free Online Coaching For Competitive Exams PM Modi also announced free online coaching for students preparing for various competitive examinations. "Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," PM Modi said.

Semiconductor Manufacturing The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of semiconductor manufacturing for India’s technological and economic ambitions. He highlighted India had already established three major semiconductor plants and that production had begun for exports. He added that more semiconductor facilities are expected to begin operations in the coming years.

Sports Talent Hunt PM Modi also spoke about India’s sporting ambitions and mentioned plans to host the 2036 Olympics. He said India would host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and needed to expand its participation across more Olympic disciplines. "India's performance is improving, and we are strong contenders to become an Olympic host in 2036. We are hosting the CWG in 2030. There are about 40 disciplines in the Olympics, with nearly 350 events. It is sad that we are not even able to compete in at least two-thirds of these events because we are not even able to qualify,” PM Modi added.