The state-level celebration of the 80th Independence Day was held with great enthusiasm in Barsar, Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, on Saturday. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade, taking the salute during the grand march past. The parade was led by Parade Commander and Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan.

Contingents from the State Police, IRB Dhaulkuan, IRB Pandoh, Hamirpur District Police, Haryana Police, Women Police, Home Guards and Traffic Police participated in the parade. Students from Seven Star School Bani, Government Degree College Barsar, Bright Sun School Barsar and New Bright Sun Senior Secondary School also took part. Performances by the Police Band and Home Guard Band added to the grandeur of the celebrations.

ALSO READ: Online Registration Mandatory For Manimahesh Yatra; Check Key Documents, Medical Checkup, And Registration Process CM Sukhu Announces Rs 20,000 Arrears For Class IV Employees Addressing the gathering, CM Sukhu announced that Class IV employees would receive an additional Rs 20,000 in salary arrears this month. Class III pensioners and family pensioners who retired between 2016 and 2021 will receive an additional 35% of their pension and family pension arrears.

Class I and II pensioners and family pensioners will receive 15% of their pension and family pension arrears this month. The government will spend Rs 281 crore on these payments. The Chief Minister also announced the opening of 100 new CBSE schools from the next academic session. Doctors retiring between August 2026 and March 31, 2027 will also continue in service until March 31, 2027. ASHA Workers To Get Higher Monthly Incentive Sukhu announced an increase in the monthly incentive for around 9,000 ASHA workers working under NHM Himachal Pradesh from Rs 5,800 to Rs 6,800. Employees under NHM Himachal Pradesh who have completed seven years of service after pay rationalisation will receive revised pay from April 1, 2026. The government will also revise the monthly remuneration of outsourced staff nurses, pharmacists, operation theatre assistants and laboratory technicians to Rs 25,000, while data entry operators will receive Rs 18,000. The revised remuneration will come into effect from September 1, 2026.

He further announced the filling of 4,000 posts across various categories in the Jal Shakti Department. Government Committed To Employees' Interests The Chief Minister said government employees and pensioners have made an important contribution to Himachal Pradesh's development and assured that their interests would remain a priority. He said the government had restored the Old Pension Scheme for NPS employees and was providing them other benefits. Sukhu also said the government was considering measures to address the concerns of multi-task workers and outsourced employees. New Nutrition Scheme For Mothers And Children Sukhu announced the launch of the 'Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojana' to improve nutrition among mothers and children. The pilot phase will begin on October 2 in 21 ICDS blocks across the state and will be reviewed after six months before a wider rollout. Under the scheme, existing nutritional support for mothers, women and children aged six months to three years will be strengthened. Current provisions such as rice, lentils, oil, biscuits, panjiri and milk powder will be supplemented with more nutritious and hygienically packaged premixed foods.

Milk or eggs will also be provided three times a week according to beneficiaries' preferences, while hot cooked meals for children aged three to six will be improved. Government Says No Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Sukhu said providing transparent and merit-based employment opportunities remains a priority for the government. He claimed that there had been no paper leak in recruitment examinations during the Congress government's tenure. He accused the previous BJP government of irregularities in police recruitment and Staff Selection Commission examinations and said those responsible had been sent to jail. Focus On Rural Livelihoods And Dairy Sector The Chief Minister said the government was working to create opportunities for families to earn Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 per month while living in their villages. He highlighted initiatives in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and self-employment. Himachal Pradesh's first ultra-modern milk processing plant, with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres per day, is being constructed at Dhagwar in Kangra district at a cost of around Rs 250 crore. The project is expected to be completed this year.

The government will also spend Rs 150 crore over the next two years on milk-processing infrastructure in Solan, Una, Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur. 'Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar' Scheme Announced Sukhu said a survey was conducted to identify economically vulnerable families that were not receiving adequate government support. Of around 19 lakh families in the state, nearly 1.80 lakh were identified as requiring greater assistance.

The government will launch the 'Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar' scheme for these families on October 2. Deputy Commissioners have been asked to assess the needs of each family and connect them with suitable central and state welfare schemes. The CM clarified that the existing BPL list and benefits for BPL families would not be reduced or withdrawn. Government Claims Progress Towards Financial Self-Reliance Sukhu said the state had faced concerns over its finances after the 16th Finance Commission discontinued the Revenue Deficit Grant, which had provided around Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh. He said the state had overcome the difficult situation and was moving towards financial self-reliance. The government is also pursuing its claim of around Rs 7,000 crore related to the Bhakra Project before the Supreme Court. The Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh was also pursuing its rights in the Shannan, Barasul, water cess and Chandigarh-related cases. 'Chitta-Free Himachal' Campaign To Enter Second Phase Sukhu said the government had launched the 'Chitta-Free Himachal Campaign' with public participation. Its second phase will begin in Una on September 7. A 'Khelo Himachal, Chitta-Free Campaign' will also be launched to encourage young people to participate in sports and adopt healthier lifestyles. The government is also implementing a Rs 2,000-crore scheme to provide clean drinking water across all Assembly constituencies, along with measures to upgrade water infrastructure and promote groundwater recharge. Ropeways And Tourism Projects Get Push The Chief Minister said the Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway in Mandi had been dedicated to the public to promote religious tourism. Ropeway projects are also planned at Chintpurni Temple and Baba Balak Nath Temple, while work on Shiv Dham in Mandi has already started. ALSO READ: Himachal: Panic In Shimla As Falling Rocks Hit Parked Vehicles Near Busy Dhali Market; Locals Raise Safety Concerns Government School Students, Teachers Sent Abroad Sukhu said that for the first time in the state's history, students from government schools had been sent abroad on educational tours. Around 200 teachers have also been sent abroad to study global best practices and explore ways to improve Himachal's education system.

He said the government would facilitate overseas educational tours for meritorious students from schools and technical institutions, as well as doctors, in the coming years. Robotic Surgery Introduced In Government Hospitals The Chief Minister said robotic surgery facilities had been introduced in all medical colleges and at Chamiyana Hospital in Himachal Pradesh. He described the initiative as a major step in improving access to advanced healthcare. While robotic surgery in private hospitals can cost more than Rs 5 lakh, the government is offering the facility at government institutions for around Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000.

Sukhu also said IGMC Shimla is being further strengthened and patient-centric facilities are being expanded to provide better specialised healthcare services across the state.