Jagran Correspondent, Shimla: A sudden rockfall from the hill in front of the Dhali vegetable market in Shimla triggered panic among locals and commuters. High-speed falling stones struck several parked vehicles, damaging one.

Other nearby vehicles, which were parked for washing, managed to escape major damage and were later moved to safer locations.

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Dhali Hillside Prone To Landslide And Rockfall

The hill in front of the Dhali vegetable market becomes vulnerable every monsoon, creating a constant threat of landslides and rockfall whenever heavy rains hit. This year, once again, stones have begun to fall down the hill. Thursday's incident has renewed deep safety concerns among residents and drivers.