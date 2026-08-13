- By Rohit Nagpal
- Thu, 13 Aug 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
- Rockfall near Shimla's Dhali market caused panic and vehicle damage.
- Incident highlights persistent safety concerns in landslide-prone Dhali area.
- Monsoon season increases vulnerability of Dhali hill to rockfalls.
Jagran Correspondent, Shimla: A sudden rockfall from the hill in front of the Dhali vegetable market in Shimla triggered panic among locals and commuters. High-speed falling stones struck several parked vehicles, damaging one.
Other nearby vehicles, which were parked for washing, managed to escape major damage and were later moved to safer locations.
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Dhali Hillside Prone To Landslide And Rockfall
The hill in front of the Dhali vegetable market becomes vulnerable every monsoon, creating a constant threat of landslides and rockfall whenever heavy rains hit. This year, once again, stones have begun to fall down the hill. Thursday's incident has renewed deep safety concerns among residents and drivers.
Speaking to Jagran.com, locals noted that the hill in front of Dhali vegetable market has long been prone to landslides, with the ground frequently giving way during the rainy season and sending large stones sliding toward the busy area below.
Safety Concerns Grow At Busy Dhali Market
The Dhali vegetable market is one of the city's major markets that draws a large number of people daily to shop. With such high daily footfall, the recurring threat of rockfalls from the hill in front of the market has raised serious concerns among both the visitors and vendors.
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Himachal Pradesh Weather
Weather remained largely dry in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, with light showers recorded at a few places, while the weather department issued a yellow warning for light rains in 10 districts.
The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for light rains in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Chamba on Thursday, while an orange alert of heavy rains at isolated places has been issued for August 14, 17 and 18.