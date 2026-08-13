Jagran Correspondent, Chamoli | A landslide has occurred in the under-construction tunnel of THDC's Vishnugad Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Thursday, leaving at least three workers dead and 11 injured. Soon after the incident, the local administration, with the help of NDRF and SDRF personnel, launched a rescue operation in the tunnel.

16 of 22 workers were safely rescued so far, while the rescue operation to safely evacuate the remaining people was ongoing. The district administration, police, SDRF, NDRF, ITBP, Army, and other relevant teams were present at the scene. An operation was underway to reach and safely evacuate those trapped in the tunnel.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Weather: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Expected Till August 17, Orange Alert Issued In 4 Districts | Forecast 11 rescued injured workers were brought to the District Hospital, Chamoli, after debris and water entered an under-construction THDC tunnel in Mayapur (Peepalkoti). Names Of The Deceased - Pradeep Panwar (35), Village Gaonwar, Chamba, Tehri - Mukesh - Durlabh Sharma Names Of The Injured: - Chandan Kumar Singh (39), Rohtas, Bihar

- Rohit Pandey, 20, Kalyanpur, Vihar, has been referred

- Khela Ram (22), Visra, Jharkhand

- Dina Bengra (26), Village Rone, Turpa, Jharkhand

- Nistar Mangra (24), resident of Berakisu Toli, Jharkhand

- Pail Singh Netang (33), village Samalpur, Gonda, Chhattisgarh

- Vinod Rayana (46), Village, Gumla, Jhar Block

- Habil Gudiya (27), Tapra, Jharkhand

- Sunil Dewan (20), Village Dahi Tonga, Konda, Chhattisgarh

- Sivek (42), Village Sangrakala, District Tarn Taran, Punjab

- Tilak Raj (48), village Sheru, Kihar, Chamba

What Chamoli DM Said Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said the tunnel is under construction for a hydropower project belonging to THDC. "Around 6:30 or 6:45 PM, a large volume of debris and water surged into the tunnel. Workers from the shift on duty got trapped inside. About 15 or 16 people have already been rescued. NDRF and SDRF teams, along with all our machinery, are currently engaged in operations for the remaining individuals, and we are hopeful that we will be able to rescue everyone within the next few hours," he added.

CM Dhami Issues Statement Reacting to the incident, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said teams from NDRF and SDRF have been immediately dispatched to the site. Instructions have been issued to all relevant agencies, including the district administration, to carry out relief and rescue operations at a war footing, he added.

पीपलकोटी स्थित THDC टनल के भीतर मलबा एवं पानी आने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई है।



घटना की गंभीरता को देखते हुए @NDRFHQ और @uksdrf की टीमों को तत्काल मौके पर भेजा गया है। जिला प्रशासन सहित सभी संबंधित एजेंसियों को युद्धस्तर पर राहत एवं बचाव अभियान चलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



स्वयं भी… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 13, 2026 "Information has been received about debris and water entering the THDC tunnel located in Peepalkoti. Considering the seriousness of the incident, teams from @NDRFHQ and @uksdrf have been immediately dispatched to the site. Instructions have been issued to all relevant agencies, including the district administration, to carry out relief and rescue operations at a war footing. I myself am in constant contact with the officials and continuously gathering updates on the situation. Our topmost priority is to safely evacuate every person trapped inside the tunnel. I pray to God for the safe well-being of all," the Uttarakhand chief minister wrote on X. In another X post, the chief minister said a total 22 workers were trapped in the tunnel, and 16 of them were rescued.

आपदा परिचालन केंद्र, देहरादून पहुंचकर मायापुर (पीपलकोटी) स्थित टीएचडीसी की निर्माणाधीन टनल में चल रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की प्रगति की जानकारी ली और अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।



टनल में फंसे 22 श्रमिकों में से अब तक 16 श्रमिकों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। शेष… pic.twitter.com/4QZ8I8lHSB — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 13, 2026