Uttarakhand Tunnel Incidents: August 13 proved to be a dark day in the history of Uttarakhand. On this day, an accident in the under-construction tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Chamoli district shocked the entire nation. Twenty-eight people were inside the tunnel at the time the landslide took place, resulting in the deaths of eight. This is not the first such accident in a tunnel project. There is a long list of tunnel incidents.

In Chamoli, the incident occurred when water and debris entered the tunnel. The tragedy has once again sparked discussions about the need to balance development and environmental protection in the Himalayan state. Negligence was also evident in the tunnel accident in Chamoli.

Hydropower projects play a vital role in any state's economy. The government should chart our development path while keeping the Himalayan region's geographical sensitivity in mind. It must be more vigilant and balanced. The authorities should strike a balance between nature and development.

There Must Be Balance Between Nature And Development

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The Silkyara tunnel accident in Uttarkashi has revealed that there is no room for neglecting safety standards in construction. The government must prioritise project design, geological studies, tunnel construction monitoring, and worker safety.

These Negligences Came To Light

- At the place where the landslide occurred in the tunnel, mud, swamp and water had been emerging for some time, indicating danger.

- Right above the place where this incident took place inside the tunnel, there are more than three drains, including Mona drain.

- TVM technology is considered the most advanced scientific technique for tunnel construction. The tail race tunnel was constructed by THDC using a drill-blast system.

- Durgapur village has been facing the problem of landslides ever since the tunnel was built.

Tunnel Incidents In Uttarakhand

There has been a long history of tunnel tragedies in Uttarakhand:

- In 2010, a massive landslide struck the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project in Chamoli district, killing three workers and injuring several others.

- In February 2021, the 13-megawatt Rishi Ganga Hydroelectric Project in Chamoli district was wiped out. 206 people went missing in the disaster. 135 bodies and human organs were recovered. The government has issued death certificates to 206 people and provided compensation to their dependents.