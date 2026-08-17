A trend of creating social media pages based on the remarks of people sitting at the Constitutional posts seems to be a new Gen Z way of expressing what they feel about persisting issues. After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was formed over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks, a new Instagram page 'Dimagi Naxal Party' has surfaced.

The term was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech, referring to them as a threat to the youth. The Instagram page has garnered a follower base of over 2,21,000 within the first two days.

The party’s bio on Instagram and X is "Think | Research | Resist." The Instagram bio states the founder of the party is "A Dimagi Indian," while the co-founder is someone with "56 Inch ka."

The exact date of the creation of the page is not known; Instagram shows the month as August. On Instagram and X, the party claims to be following the ideology of Bhagat Singh.

In one post, the DNP wrote, "We are Followers of Bhagat Singh… If THEY try to suspend our accounts or label us Anti-Nationals, just know — they are disrespecting Bhagat Singh."

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On Monday, the party alleged that its Instagram account @DNJP_India came under cyberattack. "Cyber Attack Started against @DNJP_India on Instagram. Let’s see if they succeed in curbing our voices!" it wrote on X.

What did PM Modi say?

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi in his I-Day speech warned the nation against dimagi naxals, stressing that the government has won against Maoists but people sympathetic to the ideology were still trying to brainwash the youth. It was these people that the Prime Minister called 'Dimagi naxals'.