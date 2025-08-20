The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of Abbas Ansari in a 2022 hate speech case. Justice Samir Jain set aside Ansari’s hate speech conviction, overturning his two-year sentence and restoring his UP Assembly membership. Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment by a special MPs/MLAs court.

Prayagraj, UP: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari receives major relief as Allahabad High Court overturns his conviction and restores his Assembly membership. He was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after his conviction in a hate speech case. Ansari, the then MLA from Mau Sadar representing the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, was convicted and sentenced to two years of imprisonment in connection with the speech case on May 31, 2023, by the special court, news agency ANI reported. He was found guilty under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between groups), 189 (threat to public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 171F (undue influence during elections) of the Indian Penal Code, and was also fined Rs 2,000.

Abbas’s election agent, Mansoor Ansari, who was present during the speech, was also convicted in connection with the case and was sentenced to six months of imprisonment. Following the conviction order by the special court, Ansari moved to the appellate court, which dismissed his challenge on May 5. He then went to the Allahabad Court, where the court quashed his conviction in the 2022 hate speech case and restored his UP Assembly membership.