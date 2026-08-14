Gen Alpha Protests: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJI)-led Gen-G protest against the government at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue and reform in the education system is inspiring youth to raise their voice for their rights. Gen-Z's voice was echoed from the streets to Parliament during the Jantar Mantar protest. The government also listened to Gen-Z and accepted their demands. Now, after Gen-Z, Gen Alpha has come forward. They are seen staging protests to press their legitimate demands.

Who Is Gen Alpha? Gen Alpha includes children born between 2010 and 2024. This means that children between the ages of 2 and 16 can be referred to as Gen Alpha. Gen Alpha students are staging protests in front of the administration in schools from Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan. Everywhere, the students' only demand is basic facilities in their schools. In some cities, Gen Alpha is demanding fans in schools, while in others, there aren't even good roads for children to reach school. Following Gen-G's protests, Gen-Alphas are also raising their voices in many cities.

Demand For Road To Reach The School In Hamirpur While the country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, a photo emerged from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, in which kids stood with the tricolour in their hands and tears in their eyes. Children from grades 1 to 12, along with their parents, arrived in front of the Collectorate office to protest.

The children were heard telling the administration, "Sir, we also want to become something through education, but the village's dilapidated road is the biggest obstacle to our education. During the rainy season, we stop going to school." The officials assured the children that their problem would be resolved by constructing a road, ensuring a brighter future. With the officials' assurance, Gen Alpha's voice seemed to reach the administration. Roof of Dilapidated School Collapses In Alwar After the roof of the Government Higher Secondary School in Thanagazi subdivision area of Jodhawas in Alwar, Rajasthan, collapsed, Gen Alpha has been protesting there for two days. On Friday, marks the second day of the Gen-Alpha protest in Alwar. The protest is also receiving support from the Cockroach Janta Party. The CJP team, led by Ashutosh, reached Jodhawas village, further escalating the situation.

The school in Jodhawas was declared dilapidated last year itself, after which the main building of the school was closed, and now studies were going on only in three rooms of the school. On Wednesday, a strip of the roof of the dilapidated building collapsed, but fortunately there were no children present in the school at that time; otherwise, the consequences could have been different. Given the gravity of the situation, an administrative team consisting of SDM Thanagazi and District Education Officer (Alwar) Manoj Sharma has arrived at the scene.

'If There Is No Teacher In The School, Then Who Will Teach Us?' A similar protest has emerged in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, where Gen Alpha took to the streets with placards and books in their hands. Students of Jai Narayan School, located in the Thana Pare area of Lucknow, blocked the intersection in front of the school on Wednesday. They are protesting against the lack of sufficient teachers at the school.

The students raised their voices against the administration, saying that exams are approaching and the course is not even half completed. The children said they had complained to the administration several times, but nothing was being heard. That's why they took to the streets today to protest.

Uttar Pradesh government's Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun was passing by there. He noticed protesting students on the road. The minister took prompt action and called the top officials of the Education Department in front of the students. Arun assured the students that permanent teachers would be appointed as soon as possible. Trusting the minister's assurance, Gen Alpha ended their protest and returned to school.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya block road at Buddheshwar crossing, protesting over shortage of teachers; UP Minister Asim Arun, who was also caught in the traffic jam, intervenes and speaks to the protesting students. Following his… pic.twitter.com/EbaD637pT3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2026 Questions Raised On The Quality Of Food In Kannauj In Kannauj, students held a protest against the poor quality of food at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Students in grades 10, 11, and 12 boycotted the school meals. Gen Alpha locked themselves in their hostel rooms to protest the poor quality of food served in the mess. Students said they have complained repeatedly, but no action is being taken. They stopped eating from the mess since the evening of Wednesday. The news of the students' protest also reached Kannauj District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri, who has instructed the officials to take necessary action.

Children Protest Against School Shifting Another protest emerged in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Students staged a protest over the shifting of their school, which compelled them to cover 12-15 distance. The Sarafa School was relocated to Daudkhedi. During this protest against the administration, two students fainted and were immediately taken to the hospital. One student cried during the protest, pleading not to ruin their future.



The protesting students said that the school is being relocated to Daudkhedi, about 12-15 kilometres from the city. This will create difficulties in daily commuting and pose a security threat. They demanded bus services for the school.