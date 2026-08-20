Protests by B.Sc. Nursing students continued in Bhopal on Thursday, with students divided into different groups taking to the streets to press for their demands. In the latest development, around 30 to 35 students resumed their indefinite strike at Neelam Park on Thursday morning.

The students said that until the Madhya Pradesh High Court issues its final decision, students from various districts across the state will come to Bhopal daily to register their protest at Neelam Park. On Wednesday, these same students remained at Polytechnic Square throughout the day, attempting to surround the Chief Minister's House.

The students even made arrangements to sleep for the night. However, around midnight, the police packed them into buses and dropped them off at Bhopal Railway Station. Despite this, they have now returned and joined the protest. ALSO READ: 'Manan, It's Done Bro': Abhijeet Dipke Backs Lawyers Demanding BCI Chief's Resignation Over NALSAR Row Meeting With Dy CM Remained Inconclusive Manoj Rajak, State Core Committee member of B.Sc Nursing Students' Association, said that a five-member delegation had met Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla at 4 pm last Wednesday and put forth their problems, but the talks could not reach any concrete solution.

On Thursday, the students attempted to meet with the Chief Minister, but received no positive response from the administrative level. They said that their four-year course, which began in 2020, should have been completed in 2024. However, even after half of 2026 has passed, their third-year results are pending, and final-year exams have not been conducted. The students are tired of submitting memorandums and are under immense mental stress.

Key Demands Of Nursing Students Examinations for all categories of B.Sc. Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) students, including those from suitable, unsuitable, and the 56 colleges in the Gwalior region that received stays, should be conducted simultaneously without delay. Students from the 2020-21 session should be awarded degrees and registration numbers by December 2026, and pending examinations for the upcoming sessions (2021-22, 2022-23) should be conducted as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Panel Formed To Probe Police Excesses During CJP's Parliament March; Ex-SC Judge, CBI Director Among Members The Madhya Pradesh University of Medical Sciences and the Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council, Bhopal, should immediately issue a new examination calendar and strictly adhere to it. Litigation Pendency Certificates and pending scholarships should be immediately paid to all students.

“We are not at fault for the irregularities in nursing colleges, yet innocent students are being punished. Third-year results are pending, and there is no news of the fourth-year exams. We are urging the Chief Minister to intervene and resolve the issue immediately,” Pragya, a protesting nursing student said as quoted by Naidunia.

Bonded students of government nursing colleges should be compulsorily appointed in government service by May 2027. A faction of the NSO organisation sat in front of the Nursing Council. Meanwhile, the protest of the NSO student organization continued for the 13th day on Thursday in front of the Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council office.

Students demanded resolution of pending exam results, scholarships, and registration issues. The organisation demanded recognition for the 2026-27 session only after a ban on fake faculty and the implementation of a faculty management system. More than five dozen students, including Chanchal, Rita, Madhuri, Sudhir, Anuj, and Sangeeta, were present at the protest.

“It has been six years since we graduated from our four-year degree, but our future remains uncertain. We're tired of mere assurances. Until the government issues written orders regarding our pending exams and degree deadlines, our struggle will continue,” said Divya Tiwari, protesting nursing student.