Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has called on lawyers to join a protest demanding the resignation of Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra over alleged irregularities and the NALSAR controversy. Sharing a post on X, Dipke wrote, “Manan, it’s done, bro! All legal cockroaches must join this protest.” Manan, it’s done bro!



All legal cockroaches must join this protest. https://t.co/EwYBPGeaSg — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 19, 2026 Advocates Stage Protest At BCI Office The protest, organised by the All India Young Advocates Association (AIYAA) on Thursday, was held outside the BCI office. Police were deployed near the office in view of the demonstration. ALSO READ: 'Legal Cockroaches United': CJP Extends Support To Protest Against Bar Council Chairman Manan Mishra Over NALSAR Row

The protest was called over a controversial BCI order related to students of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, which was later withdrawn by the council. #WATCH | Delhi | A group of lawyers protest against the Bar Council of India over alleged irregularities and demand the resignation of BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra https://t.co/suF7Z6rU34 pic.twitter.com/OUFnm0pQ3S — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026 "The reason we have come here to protest is regarding the demand over how the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, has been holding the post for a long time and making continuous statements against advocates. Recently, he also attempted to intimidate NALSAR students,” IANS quoted an advocate. CJP Supports Demand For Accountability CJP spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday urged legal professionals to unite against Mishra and demand his resignation. Sharing his views on X, Das said, “The protest has been called by the All India Young Advocates Association. I support any form of peaceful protest that seeks accountability and sets high standards for conduct in office.”

CJP’s legal affairs head Ratna Singh also backed the demonstration, saying, “In a democracy, all forms of peaceful protest are legitimate and welcome. The legal community must understand that every voice matters, and demanding answers and accountability is not only our right, but also our responsibility.”

Why Are Lawyers Protesting? The protest comes days after BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to law students over remarks linked to a controversial order involving NALSAR graduating students. In a statement issued on Independence Day, Mishra said he regretted any comments or letters that may have hurt students’ sentiments. "The developments of the last few days have caused concern and anguish among a section of the student community. Whenever students feel hurt or aggrieved, their concerns deserve to be heard with patience, sensitivity and respect. If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words or letters, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same. There should be no hesitation in saying so,” Mishra said.

What Triggered The NALSAR Row? The controversy was linked to objections raised by a section of NALSAR students over the proposed invitation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for the university's convocation. ALSO READ: NALSAR Convocation Row Escalates As Bengaluru's NLSIU Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chief's Invite Around 450 graduating students had reportedly written to the university authorities opposing the proposal. They cited concerns over the CJI's alleged refusal to hear pleas related to police action against students who had marched to Parliament on July 20 over the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

Following the students' campaign, the BCI initially directed state bar councils to stop the enrolment of the entire 2026 graduating batch. The council later modified its decision, stating that the "vast majority" of students were innocent and should not suffer because of the alleged misconduct of a few, before withdrawing the notification altogether.