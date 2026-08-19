In a post on X, he said that 'legal cockroaches' have united against Mishra to protest at 10 AM on Thursday. "The protest has been called by the All India Young Advocates Association. I support any form of peaceful protest that seeks accountability and sets high standards for conduct in office," he said.

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday extended support to the protest against the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, demanding his resignation over the NALSAR row.

He added that the prestigious Bombay Bar Association has also called for Mishra’s resignation on Tuesday. Earlier today, the Bombay Bar Association had strongly condemned the BCI chairman's action against the students of National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad.

The lawyers' body also said that his apology was not a "true expression of remorse" but an "attempt to assuage the situation". The August 18 letter stated Mishra "ought to have resigned" from his office.

ALSO READ: NALSAR Convocation Row Escalates As Bengaluru's NLSIU Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chief's Invite

The controversy stems from NALSAR students' protest against the invitation to CJI Surya Kant for convocation over his 'cockroach' remarks.

The BCI had ordered to freeze the enrollment of all NALSAR students over the protest. However, the ban lasted just a few hours as the Mishra-led council withdrew the order.

Mishra, in a communication, said that the Council had "thoroughly discussed and deliberated" on his earlier letter and modified the order imposing the enrolment ban as the majority of the students were innocent.

"All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the state bar councils of their choice,” the amended order said.

ALSO READ: 'Malicious Attempt To Mislead Youth': CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On Viral 'Cockroach' Remark

On August 15, Mishra also tendered an apology over the action, saying that he regretted if anything connected with the row had hurt the students' feelings. Last week, Bengaluru's National Law School of India University (NLSIU) also objected to the attendance of CJI Surya Kant and Mishra at their convocation.