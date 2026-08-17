Amid the ongoing controversy over the NALSAR convocation, students and alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) have opposed the invitation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra to the university's upcoming convocation ceremony.

The development comes days after a major controversy erupted at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law in Hyderabad, where a section of graduating students reportedly objected to the university's proposal to invite CJI Surya Kant as the chief guest. The opposition was linked to remarks made by the CJI during a Supreme Court hearing and was followed by protests by CJP and students at Jantar Mantar.

Following the protests, the BCI intervened and issued a directive instructing all state bar councils not to enrol 2026 NALSAR graduates as advocates until further notice. The directive, however, was withdrawn within hours, after which Mishra apologised to law students.

In an official letter issued on Saturday, NLSIU students and alumni expressed "unconditional solidarity" with their counterparts at NALSAR. They also criticised the conduct of the BCI chairman and raised concerns over the CJI's proposed participation in NLSIU's convocation.

The students and alumni said the issue went beyond the participation of particular dignitaries at a graduation ceremony. According to them, it concerns whether students at India's leading law schools can freely disagree with powerful institutions and public officials without facing repercussions for their professional careers.

"We stand in unconditional solidarity with our fellow students at NALSAR who have shown exemplary courage and moral conviction in speaking truth to power," the statement said.

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The NLSIU students and alumni have demanded an unconditional apology from the BCI to the NALSAR student and faculty community.

They also accused the BCI of attempting to infringe upon students' fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression. Further, they called on the BCI to clarify how its official letterhead came to be used by its chairman in connection with the controversial directive.