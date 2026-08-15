The Student Bar Council of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, on Saturday condemned the Bar Council of India (BCI) for its now-withdrawn directive barring state bar councils from enrolling the university's 2026 graduating batch as advocates. The student body also sought an apology from BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra over what it described as objectionable remarks directed at NALSAR's students and faculty, news agency PTI reported. The council took particular exception to Mishra's statement that "a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating innocent students." ALSO READ: BCI Lifts Enrollment Ban On NALSAR 2026 Graduates Hours After Halt Decision: 'Inquiry Into CJI Convocation Campaign To Continue' This comes in the wake of a directive issued by the BCI on Thursday instructing all state bar councils not to enrol 2026 NALSAR graduates as advocates until further notice. However, the order was withdrawn within hours following widespread criticism from the legal community.

NALSAR Student Body Questions BCI's Authority While acknowledging the withdrawal of BCI's letters, the Student Bar Council stated that the episode still required scrutiny on multiple grounds. "We acknowledge the rescission of the letters and the extinguishment of the cause of action. However, even then, it is important for us to record our condemnation of this event at four levels-statutory, constitutional, first principles, and in light of the wider social realities of repression and unfreedom," the council said.

The student body argued that the BCI's directive to the State Bar Council to restrict the enrollment of 2026 NALSAR graduates fell outside the regulator's statutory functions. It also questioned the BCI's direction to the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor to prepare an inquiry report, noting that the order sought details that could virtually identify everyone involved in the alleged campaign, including initiators, drafters, student office-bearers, faculty members, research scholars, alumni, and external participants.

"Asking for such details is an intrusive violation of privacy, considering that it involves revealing the identities of students, who may face potential long-term consequences," the council said. Terming the language used in the BCI's letters "highly objectionable", the council said they referred to "groupism" and "dirty politics" within the university, and alleged that faculty members were "misleading, misguiding and instigating students." "These allegations are unprofessional, unfounded, and without any substance. Making such claims against members of the University family for mere peaceful expression of legitimate dissent is uncalled for and reeks of malice," it alleged. Student Body Demands Apology From BCI Chairperson The council alleged that Mishra's actions were unbecoming of his office and contrary to the constitutional principles he is expected to uphold. It noted that Mishra's post on X did not withdraw the allegations made against the students and faculty.

"We demand an apology from the BCI Chairperson for making such objectionable comments," the council said. Maintaining that peaceful dissent and protest are protected constitutional values, it said that "universities must remain spaces for independent thought, criticism and accountability." ALSO READ: 'Malicious Attempt To Mislead Youth': CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On Viral 'Cockroach' Remark The student body's statement came a day after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant questioned the BCI over its action against NALSAR's 2026 graduates. The BCI's move followed objections raised by a section of students to a proposal inviting him as the chief guest for the university's upcoming convocation ceremony. (With Inputs From PTI)