Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar slammed the opposition leaders for allegedly ignoring significant issues and speaking on "non-issues" like the match between India and Pakistan. While talking to the reporters, Pawar stated that while some people want a complete cut-off from Pakistan, others enjoy matches between the two rival nations. He also accused the opposition of misleading the voters by making the poll-rigging claims, further suggesting them to speak on the "important" issues. Several opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut , questioned the match amid escalated tensions between the two nations.

However, Pawar emphasised that the opposition leaders should speak on important issues such as crop damage and traffic congestion. “Today, there are some vital issues like heavy rainfall, crop damage, and traffic congestion. However, members from the Opposition chose to speak on non-issues such as the India-Pakistan match,” Pawar stated. He further stated that there is a section that loves sports, and they set aside everything to watch the match between India and Pakistan.

He further stated that there is a section that loves sports, and they set aside everything to watch the match between India and Pakistan.

"But on the other hand, there is also a section of people who love sports. When there is an India-Pakistan match, everyone sets aside everything to watch it. That is why whenever such matters arise, there are always two sides to them,” the NCP leader added. He further accused the opposition leaders of setting a fake narrative by accusing the Election Commission of poll rigging.