Jharkhand Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday stated that several districts of Jharkhand are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department stated that apart from rainfall, several other districts are expected to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. The continuous rainfall is likely to provide major relief from the scorching heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

While providing details, the weather department stated that several districts, including Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Chatra, Khunti, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Giridih, Bokaro, Dhanbad, and Ranchi, are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Sunday. ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Noida, Gurugram, Other Regions Till August 26; Check Forecast It further stated that Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, West Singhbhum, and Khunti are set to receive heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday. The IMD also stated that the residents of these districts are set to witness cloudy skies and strong wind for the next few days.

The weather department in Ranchi stated that a low-pressure area is formed over the Gangetic coast of West Bengal and surrounding areas. It further stated that a low-pressure area is likely to move towards the west and northwest through Jharkhand during the next 24 hours. While the rainfall is likely to continue in the state till August 30, its intensity is expected to fall after August 27, the weather department informed.