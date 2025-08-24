Delhi Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday stated that several regions of Delhi-NCR are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department stated that while the national capital is set to witness light to moderate rain till August 25, it will experience heavy rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds at least till August 27. The IMD further stated that the continuous rainfall is likely to provide relief from the scorching heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

While providing details, the weather department stated that the residents of the national capital are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Sunday. It further stated that while the maximum temperature is expected to be calculated at 32 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also stated that the continuous rainfall is also likely to lead to issues like waterlogging and power outages in some areas. Apart from this, the rainfall is also likely to affect the flight and train services from the national capital.