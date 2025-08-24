Weather News: The monsoon has taken a new turn across the country, and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are experiencing heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, and Bihar from August 24 to 26. The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in many other parts of the country.

Red Alert in Delhi

Heavy rainfall lashed several areas of the national capital Delhi, on Saturday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department, in its nowcast bulletin, issued a 'Red Alert' for the next three hours, warning of very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall In Haryana, Rajasthan And Gujarat

The weather agency stated that heavy rainfall may occur in several districts, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, on Sunday. The IMD predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in areas such as Civil Lines, Red Fort, Lajpat Nagar, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, and ITO.

Thunderstorm And Landslide In Uttarakhand, Himachal

The weather department has predicted the possibility of landslides in the hills of Uttarakhand and Himachal. The IMD has issued an alert for cloudburst, thunderstorm, and landslide in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday to the end of the week.

Statewise Weather News: Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Uttarakhand

- Uttarakhand is facing a multi-pronged natural disaster. After Utarkashi's Dharali and Syanachatti, the Tharali and Narayanagad blocks of Chamoli district were hit by a midnight cloudburst, resulting in widespread damage.

- Three locations in both blocks were affected by the sudden influx of water and debris, damaging several buildings and shops. A young woman and an elderly person were buried under the debris. While the woman's body has been recovered, the search for the elderly person is ongoing. Six people were injured due to the debris, and they were admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Several vehicles were damaged, and the main roads and dirt paths were also affected.

- The disaster caused panic among the locals. As debris entered homes, people fled to safer locations and spent a terrifying night. A 15-meter section of the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam highway was washed away near Kulsari.

Latest Weather Update: Alert In 11 Bengal Districts

A warning has been issued in West Bengal due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall. The rain that has been continuous over the past few days is expected to intensify further. The weather department has issued a heavy rain alert in 11 districts on Sunday.

Heavy Rain In Jharkhand Expected

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Jharkhand for very heavy rainfall, following torrential downpours in the state that have claimed several lives. According to a report by a Hindi Daily, Amar Ujala, quoting an official, 5 lives were lost in the Jharkhand rain while one was reported missing.