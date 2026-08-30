In a shocking incident, three masked men allegedly broke into the house of Congress leader Alka Lamba’s 88-year-old father in Delhi and fled with cash and jewellery. The suspects reportedly entered the house in broad daylight, cleared the premises within 10 minutes, and escaped on a single motorcycle.

The incident took place in C-Block, Tagore Garden, under the jurisdiction of the Rajouri Garden police station. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the house and in the surrounding area. The CCTV footage shows two masked men entering the house while a third suspect waits at some distance with a motorcycle. One of the men can be seen carrying a black backpack. The suspects were later seen fleeing on the motorcycle. The footage has since gone viral on social media platforms.

पिता जी के घर पर लागे CCTV फ़ुटेज से सब पता चलता है की 3 नक़ाबपोश आदमी सुबह के 6:15 मिनट पर घर के अंदर घुसते हैं और 10 मिनटों में सब साफ़ कर के एक ही बाइक से भाग जाते हैं - पूरे इलाक़े में इसके बाद एक डर का माहौल बना हुआ है - पुलिस चाहे तो हर CCTV की जाँच कर अपराधियों तक आसानी से… https://t.co/pGjSurFbIa — Alka Lamba 🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) August 30, 2026 A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and police are examining CCTV footage from the premises and surrounding areas to identify and trace the suspects. WATCH VIDEO pic.twitter.com/mTupUWEyg2 — Alka Lamba 🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) August 30, 2026 What Was Stolen? According to Lamba, president of the All India Mahila Congress, the three masked men entered her father’s house early Sunday and took away his savings and jewellery. She said her 88-year-old father is safe. Lamba expressed concern over the safety of residents in the national capital and urged the police to examine CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas to track down the suspects.

In posts on her official X handle, Lamba said three men had broken into the house of her 88-year-old father. She said the thieves had “fled” with her father's savings, questioning the safety of people in Delhi. रात 3 बजे 3 चोर एक साथ पापा (Age-88) के घर C ब्लॉक टैगोर गार्डन में घुसे - सारी सेविंग्स सब चुरा कर ले गए - राजधानी दिल्ली में अब कोई अपने घर तक में सुरक्षित नहीं है और ना ही उनके घर अब सुरक्षित है, चोर -अपराधियों को किसी का कोई डर नहीं रहा.

दिल्ली में अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद… pic.twitter.com/Gp6hlHvEd0 — Alka Lamba 🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) August 30, 2026 “…They stole all the savings and took them away - in the capital Delhi, now no one is safe even in their own home, nor are their homes safe anymore; thieves and criminals have no fear of anyone left,” Lamba claimed. She further added that criminals in Delhi were “emboldened.” The Congress leader claimed CCTV footage from outside her father's home showed that the three masked men had entered the house at 6:15 am. She said the suspects had “fled on single bike” after “clearing everything out in ten minutes.”

“Afterward, an atmosphere of fear has prevailed throughout the entire neighborhood,” Lamba said, adding that the police can “easily reach” the suspects by investigating every CCTV in the area. She said the first link had already been handed over to the cops.

Police are conducting further investigation into the incident and examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the suspects’ movements and identify those involved.