- By Shiv Soni
- Fri, 28 Aug 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
- Alliance Air flight 9I697 tyre burst on landing.
- All 41 passengers and crew safely evacuated.
- Pilot's quick action averted major accident.
Naidunia Correspondent, Bilaspur | A major accident was averted on Friday at Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport (Chakkarbhatha) in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, when an Alliance Air flight (9I697) suffered a tyre burst while landing on the runway. Officials said a Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst. The left-side tyre suffered a puncture as the flight landed.
छत्तीसगढ़ | बिलासपुर एयरपोर्ट पर फ्लाइट की लैंडिंग के वक्त फटा टायर, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित#Bilaspur #BilaspurAirport #Chhattisgarh #AirAlliance #FlightNews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/iTdYLFZyH6— Vistaar News (@VistaarNews) August 28, 2026
All Passengers Evacuated Safely
All 41 people on board were safely evacuated, they added. This sudden incident caused panic among airport officials and staff. The pilot's presence of mind and promptness brought the situation under control immediately, and the plane was safely brought to a stop on the runway. Fortunately, all passengers on board were completely safe and uninjured.
Chhattisgarh | A Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst during landing at Bilaspur airport. There were 37 passengers and 4 crew members onboar; all of them were safely brought out onto the runway and later taken to terminal building.— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2026
(Pics: Airport Authority,… pic.twitter.com/I28RygImgA
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The flight, 9I613, operated by Alliance Air, was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members when the incident occurred during landing at around 11 am, news agency, PTI, reported.
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"All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and brought from the runway to the terminal building following the incident. The airline subsequently cancelled the flight scheduled to operate onward from Bilaspur," he said.
The next flight from Bilaspur to Prayagraj was cancelled with immediate effect after the incident on the runway, causing inconvenience to passengers. The cause of the tyre burst is being investigated by the airport authority and the airline's technical team.
How The Incident Unfolded:
- Tyre Burst On Landing: As soon as Alliance Air flight 9I697, which flew from Delhi to Bilaspur, landed on the runway, its tyre burst with a loud noise.
- Pilot's Control: Despite the tyre burst, the pilot smartly maintained the plane's balance and brought it safely to a stop on the side of the runway, averting a major accident.
- Security Team Alert: The airport's fire and rescue team arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information. All passengers were safely evacuated.