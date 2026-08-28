Naidunia Correspondent, Bilaspur | A major accident was averted on Friday at Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport (Chakkarbhatha) in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, when an Alliance Air flight (9I697) suffered a tyre burst while landing on the runway. Officials said a Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst. The left-side tyre suffered a puncture as the flight landed.

ALSO READ: Air India Delhi-Patna Flight Suffers Bird Strike At Patna Airport, 164 Passengers Safe "All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and brought from the runway to the terminal building following the incident. The airline subsequently cancelled the flight scheduled to operate onward from Bilaspur," he said. The next flight from Bilaspur to Prayagraj was cancelled with immediate effect after the incident on the runway, causing inconvenience to passengers. The cause of the tyre burst is being investigated by the airport authority and the airline's technical team.

How The Incident Unfolded: - Tyre Burst On Landing: As soon as Alliance Air flight 9I697, which flew from Delhi to Bilaspur, landed on the runway, its tyre burst with a loud noise. - Pilot's Control: Despite the tyre burst, the pilot smartly maintained the plane's balance and brought it safely to a stop on the side of the runway, averting a major accident. - Security Team Alert: The airport's fire and rescue team arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information. All passengers were safely evacuated.