A major controversy has unfolded in Assam after Bangladesh's national anthem 'Amar Sonar Bangla' was sung at the Congress party meeting in Karimganj district. The ruling BJP has come down heavily on the grand old party, accusing it of creating a 'Greater Bangladesh' vote bank agenda.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called the incident 'blatant disrespect' of the people of India. He directed the state police to register a case over the incident.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed Congress, accusing it of "officially supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators".

He said, "The Congress is showing support to Bangladesh at a time when that country talks about dividing India. This has become a premeditated enterprise of the Congress and the Opposition,” Poonawalla said, referring to controversial remarks made by Congress leaders Sam Pitroda, Priyank Kharge and others. He added, “On one side, the Congress disrespects Assam and supports Bangladeshi infiltrators. On the other side, when our government detects, deletes and deports illegal immigrants, the Congress divides, distorts and defends them."