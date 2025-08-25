Amid ongoing debate over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself included the PM post in the proposed law on removal of convicted ministers. Addressing several key issues, including the resignation of former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Shah said that Dhankhar resigned due to his health issues, adding that one "should not stretch too much" to find something.

The home minister also alleged that the Opposition is spreading fake narratives among the voters as they are frustrated after defeats in back-to-back elections. Shah slammed the opposition leaders for criticising the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, saying the bill is important as the public representatives "must have high moral grounds".

ALSO READ: Gurugram Illegal Buildings: MCG Plans Bulldozer Action In Big Crackdown Against 500 Properties | Full Details Here are the top quotes from Amit Shah's interview: 1. On the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, Shah highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself included the prime minister's post in the amendment bill. "The Prime Minister himself has included the post of PM in this. Earlier, Indira Gandhi had introduced the 39th Amendment (protecting the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Speaker from judicial review by Indian courts). PM Modi has brought a constitutional amendment against himself that if the Prime Minister goes to jail, he will have to resign," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

2. Amit Shah stated that Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation was purely because of his poor health. "Dhankhar ji was sitting on a constitutional post, and during his tenure, he did good work according to the constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch it too much and find something," Shah said.

#WATCH | On opposition raising questions about the resignation of former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union HM Amit Shah says, "...'Baat ka batangad nahi banana chahiye' (don't make a fuss about it). Dhankhar ji was on a constitutional post and during his tenure, he did good work… pic.twitter.com/jJGRMogynf — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025 ALSO READ: What Is The New Constitution Amendment Bill And Why Opposition Leaders Are Calling It ‘Path To Dictatorship’ | Explained 3. The home minister also slammed the INDIA bloc candidate for the vice presidential election, Sudershan Reddy, for the Salwa Judum judgement. He stated that the ex-Supreme Court judge had protected the Naxals and ended valuable rights of the Adivasis.

4. Amit Shah stated that the opposition leaders should be a part of the JPC on the 130th constitutional amendment bill, adding that any politician can knock on the Supreme Court's doors in case of any false case. He emphasised that the public representatives must be answerable to the people.