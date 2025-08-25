Gurugram Illegal Buildings: The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) has begun crackdown on illegal multi-storey buildings being constructed in Gurugram. The corporation has clarified that illegal constructions will be demolished directly instead of sealing. Gurugram Illegal Buildings: 20 Properties To Be Demolished In First Phase MCG has currently prepared a list of 500 illegal buildings. Out of these, 20 buildings will be demolished in the first phase next week. Five buildings each have been selected from the four zones so that the action is carried out equally in every area. The corporation has made full preparations in this regard.

Heavy machinery, labourers and police force will be present on the spot to avoid any untoward incident. While the corporation is taking a tough stand on illegal buildings, the process of legal construction is currently stuck in several areas. The HOBPAS system (Haryana online building plan approval system) for passing building maps has been shut down for the last two months, due to which people who want to get construction done legally are facing problems.