Uttarakhand Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at some places in Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, Uttarkashi and Bageshwar on Monday. An orange alert has been issued in all these districts. In the remaining districts too, there is a possibility of lightning and very heavy rain at some places.

Dense clouds continue to prevail in Uttarakhand and heavy rains have been lashing most of the areas. However, the rain may slow down a bit in some areas from Tuesday. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast August 25: Light to moderate rain / thundershower is likely to occur at most places in all districts of Uttarakhand. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Nainital and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand.

August 26: Light to moderate rain / thundershower is likely to occur at most places in all districts of Garhwal region and at many places in all districts of Kumaun region of Uttarakhand. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand.

August 27: Light to moderate rain / thundershower likely to occur at many places in hilly districts and at few places in plains districts of Uttarakhand. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun Pauri, Nainital and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand.

August 28: Light to moderate rain / thundershower is likely to occur at many places in hilly districts and at few places in plains districts of Uttarakhand. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun Pauri, Nainital and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand.

August 29: Light to moderate rain / thundershower is likely to occur at most places in all districts of Uttarakhand. Heavy to very heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/very intense to extremely intense spell of rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand.