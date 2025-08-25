As per the DMRC, this increase is minimal, which is only Rs 1 to 4 depending on the distance of travel. At the same time, it is up to Rs 5 for the Airport Express Line.

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: The passenger fares for all 12 lines of the Delhi Metro have been revised by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with effect from Monday, August 25, 2025.

According to the new fare slab, the longest distance travel in Delhi Metro will cost Rs 64 From August 25. Till Yesterday, it used to cost Rs 60. DMRC has increased the ticket prices after 8 years, before this the ticket prices were also increased in 2017.

ALSO READ: Bulandshahr Accident: 8 Killed, Over 50 Injured After Truck Rams Into Tractor Carrying Pilgrims On NH-34

The New Fare Slabs Effective From August 25 Are As Follows

Facts Related To Delhi Metro

-Total network length of Delhi Metro is 394 km.

-Delhi Metro has a total of 12 lines.

-The total number of stations of Delhi Metro is 289.

ALSO READ: 'She Kept Reassuring That Good Days Will Come': Noida Dowry Case Victim's Family Recalls 9 Years Of Torture | Top Updates

In another update, a detailed project report (DPR) has been finalised for a line connecting Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to a new station at Aerocity, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The T1 will be integrated with the upcoming Golden Line. It will allow international passengers landing at T3 to reach T1 to connect to their domestic flights.

HT cites the officials aware of the plan, suggesting that the link would provide connectivity from T3 to T1 via Aerocity within 10 minutes.

The link was first proposed by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which manages IGIA. Based on the call, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) conducted a survey and submitted a DPR. The plan didn't take off back then.