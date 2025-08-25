Greater Noida Dowry Case: Greater Noida has been shaken by the brutal dowry death of 26-year-old Nikki, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband’s family after years of harassment and relentless demands for money and luxury cars. Her grieving parents have recounted a nine-year ordeal of abuse, financial exploitation and violence that ultimately ended in tragedy.

Gr Noida Dowry Case: “They Wanted Mercedes, More Money” Says Victims Family Speaking to reporters, Nikki’s father, Bhikahri Singh, alleged that his daughter had been tortured since her marriage. “Their demands were increasing day by day... and they had started asking for Rs 36 lakh in dowry from us,” he said. Singh further demanded strict action, declaring, “An encounter should be done. This is Baba's (Yogi Adityanath) government, their house should also be bulldozed. If not, we will sit on hunger strike.”

Nikki's mother echoed her anguish, recalling how the family repeatedly gave in to demands. "They demanded a top model of Scorpio car. We told them we can only give Swift Dzire, still we gave the Scorpio and 30 tola gold (approximately 350 gram) at the wedding," she said. Even after the births of Nikki's children, fresh demands followed. "When my daughters had children, we gave a motorcycle and 11 tola gold (approximately 128 gram). They still tortured them," she added.

Greater Noida Dowry Case: Long Trail Of Harassment The family said that at the time of Nikki’s wedding, her in-laws demanded a Scorpio car and later a Bullet motorcycle, which they provided. But the harassment continued. Singh said, “Both brothers don’t work. Since marriage, they kept asking for money, sometimes they said give us your Mercedes, they asked for our Scorpio. I helped my daughter to open her own beauty parlour as Vipin had no work. He then started stealing money from the parlour.”

Pointing to a car parked outside their house, another relative said, “Vipin had been demanding this car for over a year. He said, either give the Mercedes or Rs 60 lakh.” Greater Noida Dowry Case Update: “My Daughter Kept Reassuring Me” Says Nikki’s Mother Nikki’s mother broke down while recalling her daughter’s words. “My daughter kept reassuring me that good days will come but they never did,” she said. The grieving woman has now demanded strict action against the entire Bhati family, whom she accused of destroying her daughter’s life.

Her sister, Kanchan, who witnessed the horror, even recorded a video and directly accused Vipin Bhati and his family members of killing Nikki for dowry. Greater Noida Dowry Case: Assault Video Surfaces One videos circulating on social media captures Nikki badly burnt, walking down a staircase before collapsing. Another showed her being dragged by her husband Vipin and another woman. Testimonies by Nikki’s young son and her sister further strengthened the family’s case against her in-laws.

Nikki succumbed to her burn injuries while being taken to a hospital on Thursday night. Police said they received a call from Fortis Hospital, where she was admitted before being referred to Safdarjung Hospital. “Police immediately left for Safdarjung Hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries before the team could reach the hospital,” said Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar.

Greater Noida Dowry Case Update: Arrests And Action Taken Vipin Bhati, Nikki’s husband, was arrested on Saturday. While being escorted by police to recover evidence, he tried to escape. “He was chased and apprehended after being shot in the leg,” Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO confirmed. His mother, Daya (55), who had been absconding since the incident, was arrested today.

An FIR was registered at Kasna Police Station under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (causing hurt) and 61(2) (attempting offences punishable with life imprisonment). National Women Commission Takes Cognisance Of The Case The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the case. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, demanding the immediate arrest of all accused, fair investigation, strict action under law and protection for the victim's family and witnesses. The Commission has also sought a detailed report within three days.