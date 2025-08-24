The Greater Noida Police on Sunday made the second arrest in the dowry murder case. The mother-in-law of the victim, named Nikki, was taken into custody by the police. Earlier, Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, was arrested on Saturday after Nikki died and the videos of the horrific assault and immolation incidents went viral on social media.

Earlier in the day, Vipin tried to flee from police custody after snatching the inspector's gun. During the attempt, he was shot at by the police. He sustained injuries in his leg. Speaking about the encounter, ADCP Sudhir Kumar said that the team had to go back to the crime scene to recover bottles of inflammable liquid, which Bhati threw on Nikki."As police personnel recovered the bottle, Vipin snatched the inspector’s gun and tried to run, leading to an encounter that injured Vipin’s leg," he added.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida Dowry Murder Accused Says 'No Remorse', Claims Wife Nikki Died On Her Own The incident took place on Thursday night. After she was set on fire, she was rushed to a private hospital, from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The hospital also sent a memo to the police about the burn case and the subsequent referral to Safdarjung Hospital. Nikki died while on her way to the hospital. Later, two videos surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Nikki could be seen getting beaten up by Vipin and a woman. Angry Vipin also hits the camera, which was captured in the video.