Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case: Noida Police on Sunday injured Vipin Bhati, the accused husband, who allegedly immolated her wife in Greater Noida as he tried to flee from the police custody. After the encounter, he was brought to a hospital and was asked by the media if he felt guilty. The accused said he has no remorse and has done nothing.

According to ADCP Sudhir Kumar, the team had to go back to the incident site to recover bottles of inflammable liquid, which Bhati threw on her wife, Nikki. As police personnel recovered the bottle, Vipin snatched the inspector’s gun and tried to run, leading to an encounter that injured Vipin’s leg.

He said, "I have no regrets. It's not my fault. She died on her own [apne aapmari hai." He added, "Miya-biwi me ladai hoti rehti hai". (Husband and wife often fight; it's common). #WATCH | Greater Noida: Accused of murdering his wife Nikki over dowry demands, Vipin Bhati says, "... I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..." pic.twitter.com/YrPFaYARuY — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025 ALSO READ: Noida Dowry Case Accused Shot At In Police Encounter After He Tries To Flee, Snatches Cop's Gun | VIDEO

Bhati has denied his role in immolating her and has claimed that she died on her own, despite his son recounting that Bhati put something on her mother, slapped her, and set her ablaze using a lighter.

Kanchan, the sister of the victim Nikki, who is also married in the same family, alleged that they both were beaten up and tortured for dowry demands by their husbands and in-laws. She alleged that Nikki was killed for not meeting Bhati family's dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh. The incident took place on Thursday night at Sirsa village in Greatr Noida. She was rushed to a hospital in a burned condition from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung.