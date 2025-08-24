Noida Dowry Case: The father of the victim, Nikki Bhati, who was killed by her husband and in-laws over a Rs 36 lakh dowry demand, has appealed to the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for an encounter and house demolition. The victim’s father, Bhikari Singh Payla, reportedly alleged that the "whole family was involved in the conspiracy" against his daughter and killed her.

Nikki was killed by her husband Vipin Bhati and in-laws after they thrashed and allegedly set her on fire by pouring an inflammable substance for Rs 36 lakh dowry. In a viral video of the incident, Nikki is seen stepping down stairs while on fire and sitting on the floor with her burn marks clearly visible in the video.

Nikki Bhati Dowry Death: Father Demands House Demolition

"They are killers, they should be shot, their home razed. My daughter was bringing up her son by running a parlour. They tortured her. The whole family was involved in the conspiracy, and they killed my daughter,” the father of 28-year-old Nikki was quoted as saying by NDTV.



Nikki's father urged Yogi Adityanath to take action. He said, "They shoot pickpockets in the leg and they won't kill these murderers? This is a BJP government."

He also said that Nikki would not talk alot about her in-laws. "She did not want me to worry, so she tried her best to make the marriage work. But they are killers," he added.

Nikki, who married Vipin Bhati in 2016, was allegedly assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law, Daya, at their Kasna residence. When her sister Kanchan, who is married to Vipin's brother Rohit, intervened, she too was beaten. The situation escalated when Vipin purportedly poured a flammable substance on Nikki and set her ablaze.



In another shocking visual recorded by Kanchan, Vipin is seen assaulting Nikki.