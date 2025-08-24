Rajasthan Weather Update: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in Rajasthan after heavy rains triggered severe flooding in Kota and Bundi districts.

According to sources, the IAF is on standby at Kota Air Force Station to assist in rescue and relief missions.

"Most of the areas around Kota and Bundi are inundated. One Mi-17 helicopter has already been airborne for assistance," the said.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert In Dehradun, Nainital, 4 Other Districts For Intense Rainfall; Check Forecast

The aircraft will help evacuate stranded residents and deliver relief material.Both Kota and Bundi have witnessed severe flooding following heavy rainfall over the past two days.

On Friday, incessant showers also caused severe waterlogging in parts of Sawai Madhopur district, including the railway station premises, disrupting movement for commuters and residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the spell of heavy rains to successive low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal and moving west-northwest, which have strengthened the monsoon since August 14.

"The Monsoon is getting stronger again from August 14th because of the 'low-pressure systems' forming over the Bay of Bengal, which are moving west-northwest. Because of these systems, the Monsoon is active over central and southern India, and many parts of central and southern India received normal to above-normal rainfall during the week," the IMD said earlier.