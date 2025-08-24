Jammu And Kashmir Weather Today: Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar have issued advisories following an orange alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The alert, issued on Sunday, comes as heavy rainfall continues to lash the Union Territory, with warnings of potential landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts till August 27.

Following the rain alerts for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert as torrential rains lashed large parts of the Union Territory. In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated that several residential areas had reported waterlogging, while rivers and nallahs were flowing above the danger mark.

"Control rooms are active and the CM Office is in touch with departments. Priority is being given to drainage in affected areas and restoration of essential services like water supply and power. People are advised to remain cautious," Abdullah said.

Jammu And Kashmir: Key Weather Updates 1.Heavy rains battered most parts of Jammu and Kashmir overnight, creating a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas. 2. A vital bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway was damaged, forcing traffic to be diverted through an alternate bridge after a section near Logate Morh in Kathua district was washed away by the overflowing Sahar Khad nallah.

3. In Kishtwar, a major landslide blocked the Kishtwar–Padder road near Pathernaki. 4. The Gurez-Bandipora road was closed following multiple landslides. 5. BRO teams have been deployed to clear debris and restore connectivity. #WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Rain lashes several parts of Kishtwar pic.twitter.com/Ml60BLiTbp — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025 6. On Sunday, IMD placed all weather stations in J&K under an orange alert, forecasting light to moderate rain (5-15 mm per hour), thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 40 kmph across Nilam, Poonch, Rajouri, Shopian, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Srinagar, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Udhampur, Katra, and other districts. 8. Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar requested people to avoid venturing near rivers, nallahs, flood-prone, or landslide-prone areas, to keep emergency supplies ready, and to follow official weather updates.