Uttarakhand Weather News: The cloudburst in Dharali of Uttarakhand days ago wreaked havoc in the state, with top brass stepping in to review the horrific situation. The cloudburst in the region has claimed a life, while another is still missing. Injured residents have been shifted to Rishikesh Aims.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest forecast, has issued an orange alert for 6 districts in the state as the hilly areas are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Weather Today: Heavy Downpour, Thunderstorms Likely Across State

- The Uttarakhand weather on Sunday is expected to be rainy, as the weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms at most places, and an extremely intense spell of rain at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Pithoragarh of the state.

- The rest of the districts in the state have been placed under a yellow alert for heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning, and an intense to very intense spell of rain at isolated places.

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: Intense Rain To Slow Down By August 27

- As per the weather forecast by the IMD, the orange alert in a few districts of Uttarakhand will remain in place on Monday, August 25, for heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning at most places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh.

- Spells of intense rain are also expected at isolated places in the aforementioned districts on Monday. The rest of the districts will remain on a yellow alert for the possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms.

- The weather pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday is likely to remain similar, with a yellow on both days for heavy rain.

- As per IMD, Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh on August 26.

- Heavy rain at isolated places in Dehradun and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand is expected on August 27, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning / intense to very intense spells of rain are likely to occur at isolated places in hilly districts.

- Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the Plains districts of Uttarakhand.